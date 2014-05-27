LHP Drew Smyly allowed a career-high four home runs, all solo, and took the loss Monday as the Tigers fell 10-0 to the Oakland A‘s. Making his first career start against the A‘s, Smyly gave up six runs on eight hits and lasted only five innings. He struck out three and walked two. Smyly gave up solo shots to DH Brandon Moss and 1B Kyle Blanks in the second inning and 3B Josh Donaldson and LF Yoenis Cespedes in the third.

RHP Corey Knebel made his second career major league appearance Monday, allowing no runs on two hits over two innings during a 10-0 loss to the Oakland A‘s. Knebel, who was called up Friday from Triple-A Toledo, made his major league debut Saturday against Texas. He allowed three runs on three hits and walked two in one inning against the Rangers.

1B Miguel Cabrera, who left Sunday’s game against Texas in the seventh inning due to a right hamstring cramp, started at first base Monday against Oakland. “He texted me this morning and said he was fine,” manager Brad Ausmus said before the Tigers’ 10-0 loss. “The doctor said he was fine. He’s good to go.” Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a fourth-inning double on which he had to run hard to beat LF Yoenis Cespedes’ throw.

2B Ian Kinsler was out of the lineup Monday against Oakland for the first time this season after starting the first 46 games. “We’ve kind of ridden him a little hard,” manager Brad Ausmus said before Detroit’s 10-0 loss to Oakland. “He hasn’t had many innings off, never mind days off. I promised him a day off. I finally got around to doing it. He’s the type of guy you don’t want to take out of the lineup. By taking him out, we have a little bit of void at the top (of the batting order).” Speedy LF Rajai Davis led off against Oakland, while CF Austin Jackson hit second. Before Monday, Jackson hadn’t hit in any spot other than fifth or sixth this season.