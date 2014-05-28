OF J.D Martinez made his 11th start of the season and eighth in left field Tuesday night against Oakland, as regular LF Rajai Davis was out of the lineup. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said he wanted to have Martinez’s powerful bat in the lineup against A’s RHP Sonny Gray. “He’s got the pure power right up there with (1B Miguel Cabrera),” Ausmus said. Martinez went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk.

1B Miguel Cabrera hit his eighth home run of the season Tuesday night against Oakland, a solo shot in the third inning off RHP Sonny Gray. Cabrera went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in two runs. Cabrera leads all American League first basemen with 440,407 votes in the first All-Star balloting figures, which were released Tuesday. The Angels’ Albert Pujols is second with 371,193 votes. Last season Cabrera was selected by fans as the AL’s starting third baseman for the All-Star Game. He is an eight-time All-Star.

RF Torii Hunter hit a game-tying solo homer in the seventh inning Tuesday against the Oakland A‘s. The Tigers went on to win 6-5. The homer was Hunter’s 23rd career game-tying or go-ahead blast in the seventh inning or later. His last one came on Aug. 29, 2013, against the A‘s. “I love pressure situations. I always have,” he said.

PR Rajai Davis swiped third base on a delayed steal in the top of the eighth inning and scored the go-ahead run Tuesday night in Detroit’s 6-5 victory against Oakland. The steal was Davis’ 16th of the season. As A’s C Derek Norris tossed the ball back softly to LHP Fernando Abad from his crouch, Davis took off and stole the bag without a throw. “You don’t see that too often, especially at this level,” Davis said of the delayed steal. “Maybe at Little League you’ll see that. I won’t be able to do that again for another year. They’ll be on the watch.”

2B Ian Kinsler returned to the starting lineup Tuesday, one day after his first game off of the season. Kinsler started the first 46 games. Asked before the game if Kinsler was well-rested, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus laughed and said, “He better be because he’s not going to get another day off for two months.” Kinsler went 0-for-5 in the Tigers’ 6-5 victory over Oakland, ending his 11-game hitting streak. He batted .400 with 10 runs, eight doubles and three RBIs during the streak. Kinsler entered the game batting .330 with four home runs and 22 RBIs. In the first balloting figures for the 85th All-Star Game, Kinsler leads all American League second basemen with 356,244 votes, nearly 6,000 more than Seattle’s Robinson Cano.

RHP Max Scherzer allowed five runs on eight hits, including C John Jaso’s two-run homer, over six innings Tuesday night. He ended up with a no-decision as the Tigers rallied to beat the A’s 6-5. Scherzer had his second straight rough start. In his previous outing, he allowed seven runs and 12 hits over seven innings and got a no-decision in Detroit’s 11-10 loss to Cleveland. Against Oakland, he hit a batter, balked home a run, struck out four and walked two, yet he kept his six-game winning streak alive. “I was getting killed because I couldn’t get the leadoff man out,” Scherzer said. The A’s leadoff man reached base safely in each of the first four innings against Scherzer. “I’ll look at video, make a few tweaks and hopefully my next start in Seattle I‘m better.”

RHP Joba Chamberlain (right ankle contusion) made his first relief appearance Tuesday night against Oakland since leaving Sunday’s game against Texas in the eighth inning. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning in the Tigers’ 6-5 victory against the A‘s. Chamberlain has not allowed a run in 13 of his past 14 appearances. He has a 1.32 ERA during that stretch.