OF Torii Hunter hit his eighth home run of the season and second in two days Wednesday night against Oakland. Hunter sent LHP Scott Kazmir’s 3-2 pitch over the high wall in right-center field at the O.co Coliseum for an opposite field blast. It was Hunter’s first career home run off Kazmir in his 23rd at-bat. It was also his 27th career home run against the A‘s. Hunter went 2-for-3, hitting safely for the 31st time in 44 games this season. Over his past 32 games, he’s batting .302 with 18 runs scored, nine doubles, four home runs and 18 RBIs. He homered in consecutive games for the 43rd time in his career and second time this season. He homered in three consecutive games from April 4-6 last season.

RHP Joe Nathan gave up the second walk-off home run of his career Wednesday night, a three-run shot to A’s third baseman Josh Donaldson in a 3-1 loss against Oakland. Nathan came into the game with one out in the ninth and the Tigers leading 1-0. “It’s all about getting outs,” said Nathan, who allowed a home run at the Coliseum for the first time in his career. “The big out there was getting Jaso. You get him and it changes everything. It changes how you approach Donaldson. It changes how you pitch to him. It gives me a chance to play with him a little bit. When we didn’t get Jaso, it put us in a tough spot. Runners at first and third and one out. Real good hitter at the plate.”

OF Rajai Davis went 2-for-3 with a double Wednesday night and made a diving catch in left-center field against the A‘s, robbing A’s LF Yoenis Cespedes of a hit. But he left the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with a left shoulder contusion and is day-to-day.

RHP Anibal Sanchez allowed just one run over 8 1/3 innings Wednesday night but got a no-decision in a 3-1 loss against the Oakland A‘s. Sanchez made his third start since returning from the disabled list on May 18 after missing three weeks with a lacerated middle finger on his pitching hand. He allowed three hits, struck out a season-high nine and walked one. “I‘m OK with the decision they made to take me out,” Sanchez said. “My pitch count was up. ... It was my third outing after being on the DL so probably they were a little conservative about having me throw more. Everything was fine up until the end. I had no limitations. I was happy I went deep into the game.”

CF Austin Jackson was out of the starting lineup Wednesday night against Oakland for just the fourth time this season. Jackson hit .307 in March/April with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 RBIs, but he’s batting just. .217 in May with six doubles, one home run and seven RBIs. “He’s just in a little bit of a funk,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “April was a better month offensively, but I don’t think May is indicative of the type of player he’s going to be over the six-month season.” Jackson entered the game in the bottom of the seventh, replacing Rajai Davis, who left the game with a left shoulder contusion and is day-to-day.