RF Torii Hunter, who homered in his previous two games, was out of the starting lineup Thursday afternoon against the A‘s. “Giving him a day off, just because he’s an old man,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus joked before the Tigers’ 5-4 victory. Hunter turns 39 on July 18. “We need Torii for the long haul.” Hunter went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday night in a 3-1 loss to Oakland, raising his average to .282. He has eight home runs and 29 RBIs.

DH Victor Martinez went 2-for-4 with a two-run double in the seventh inning Thursday in the Tigers’ 5-4 victory against Oakland. He raised his batting average to .344, which is the best in the American League. Martinez has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 RBIs.

RHP Joe Nathan got his 13th save of the season Thursday in a 5-4 victory against Oakland, but it barely survived his second straight rough outing. One day after giving up a three-run, walk-off homer to A’s 3B Josh Donaldson in a 3-1 Oakland win, Nathan allowed two runs on three hits -- including Donaldson’s lead-off double -- in the ninth inning. With runners on first and second and two outs, Nathan retired PH Jed Lowrie on a ground ball to 1B Miguel Cabrera. “Just the last couple games haven’t been vintage Joe Nathan,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “The truth is he got the save today. I‘m sure it’s not the way Joe wanted it to go, but he got the save, which is the important thing.” Nathan declined to answer questions after the game. “You guys can go get the guys that did their part,” Nathan said. “You can write whatever you want.”

OF Rajai Davis (left shoulder contusion) was out of the starting lineup Thursday against the A‘s. He was injured Wednesday while making a diving catch in the second inning, robbing A’s LF Yoenis Cespedes of a hit. Davis stayed in the game until the bottom of the seventh inning. “I could have played the whole game if I had to,” Davis said. “This is just to give it some time.” Before the game, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Davis was definitely available to pinch run and possibly to pinch hit, but he wasn’t used in the Tigers’ 5-4 victory.

2B Ian Kinsler went 2-for-4 with two doubles, scored twice and drove in a run Thursday in the Tigers’ 5-4 victory against Oakland. In 25 games in May, Kinsler is batting .348 with 21 runs scored, 13 doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs.

RHP Rick Porcello (8-2) allowed two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 high-stress innings Thursday and got the win in a 5-4 victory against the Oakland A‘s. Porcello walked six and struck out four. He pitched out of a bases-load jam in the second inning and left the game with bases loaded and two outs in the sixth. LHP Ian Kroll came on to retire PH Derek Norris on a pop up. “It’s no secret I was all over the place and fortunate to get out of some of the innings I got out of,” Porcello said. “That being said, I was proud of the way I battled out of some of those things.” Porcello was coming off his worst start of the season Saturday against Texas. He allowed eight runs on 12 hits over 5 1/3 innings in a 12-2 loss to the Rangers.