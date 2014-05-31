LHP Drew Smyly is coming off his worst outing of the season, having allowed six earned runs off eight hits in five innings of work his last time out. Smyly is scheduled to make his eighth start of the season Saturday in Seattle, and he’s been more effective out of the bullpen this season. He is 0-2 with a 5.48 ERA over his past four starts.

1B Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to six games in a big way Friday night, when he went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer at Seattle. Cabrera is 6-for-16 with two home runs and six RBIs in his past four games.

DH Victor Martinez stayed at the top of the AL batting race with another big offensive night Friday. He went 2-for-4 while hitting his team-high 13th home run of the season. Martinez’s three-run homer gave Detroit a 5-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning and came after a 10-pitch at-bat that saw him foul off five consecutive pitches. He went ahead 2-0 in the count, watched two strikes go by, then fouled off five in a row before taking Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma deep to right field for a three-run shot. It came after Iwakuma had intentionally walked Miguel Cabrera to get to Martinez.

RHP Joe Nathan finally got a night off Friday, although the Tigers could have used their closer. After pitching in three consecutive games, Nathan stayed in the bullpen while RHP Job Chamberlain came on to earn his second save of the season. “Joe was off because he pitched four out of five days,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “It had nothing to do with Oakland whatsoever.”

RHP Justin Verlander threw a season-high 120 pitches while turning in his longest outing since April 6 on Friday night, when he beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3. Verlander allowed five hits and three earned runs over 7 2/3 innings of work. It was an encouraging sign from a pitcher who had 22 hits and 14 runs over his previous two starts.

LF Rajai Davis hit his second home run in the month of May on Friday night, when he welcomed Seattle reliever Charlie Furbush into the game with a homer on the left-hander’s first pitch. Two of Davis’ four home runs this season have come off lefties, despite less than half the at-bats as the total he’s had against right-handers. Davis is now hitting .310 against left-handers; .287 against righties.