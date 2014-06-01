LHP Drew Smyly had a short night Saturday, although it took him 105 pitches to get there. Smyly gave up seven hits and three earned runs in just four innings. Seattle hitters continually took him deep into counts on a night when the Mariners had all five of their right-handed bats in the lineup. “He had a little trouble with his command again,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He had trouble getting behind (batters), and when he did get ahead, they ended up getting back into the count. He threw too many pitches, so we got him out of there.”

1B Miguel Cabrera hit his second home run in as many nights with a solo shot in the fourth inning Saturday. The homer came off Seattle starter Chris Young, who said: “He’s an unbelievable hitter, and you tip your hat to him. There’s no real way to get him out; you just hope to get lucky.” It was the Tigers’ first hit of the night and extended Cabrera’s hitting streak to six games. He added an eighth-inning single to go 2-for-4.

LF Rajai Davis found unique ways to reach first base Saturday in a loss to Seattle, but he had trouble getting beyond it. Davis, the Tigers’ No. 9 hitter, walked in each of his first two plate appearances and got an infield single on a dead grounder up the third-base line in the seventh, but he was stranded on first on all three occasions. Leadoff hitter Ian Kinsler ended all three innings with outfield flyouts. Davis even found intriguing ways to strike out in the game, as evidenced by a ninth-inning whiff that came after 10 pitches from Seattle closer Fernando Rodney.

2B Ian Kinsler had plenty of opportunities Saturday night but had trouble cashing in. He went 0-for-5 while stranding seven runners on base, including three who were in scoring position. Kinsler finished off the third, fifth and seventh innings with fly balls to strand runners, then he finished off the game with a ninth-inning groundout that left two runners on in the 3-2 loss. Kinsler nearly played the hero on two occasions, but his fifth-inning rocket shot on a 3-2 pitch drifted foul and his seventh-inning fly was caught by Seattle LF Cole Gillespie as he ran into the wall; both outs came with runners on first and second.

RHP Max Scherzer has won his past six decisions to run his two-year record to 27-4, but he really struggled in a pair of no-decisions the last two times out. Scherzer has allowed 12 earned runs over his past two starts, matching the total he allowed in his previous nine starts to open the season. In the process, his ERA went from 1.83 to 3.00 in a span of a week. Through it all, Scherzer hasn’t suffered a loss since April 13 as he heads into a scheduled Sunday start at Seattle.