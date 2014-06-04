3B Nick Castellanos, who hit .222 during the Tigers’ road trip to Oakland and Seattle last week, did not play Tuesday. His season average is down to .235. Castellanos will continue to lose playing time to UT Don Kelly, who went 1-for-4, if he doesn’t break out of his slump soon.

LF Andy Dirks started running as he continues to show progress following back surgery. Dirks, who was expected to platoon with Rajai Davis, has been sidelined since spring training. “Things can move pretty quickly once he runs the bases and faces live pitching,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Then, it’s just a matter of getting at-bats.” There is no timetable for his return, but the Tigers hope Dirks will be ready before the All-Star break.

LF J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer against Toronto on Tuesday with two outs in the ninth. That snapped the team’s scoreless streak of 19 2/3 innings. Martinez has three home runs and 14 RBIs since being recalled from Toledo on April 21. He is solidifying his spot as the No. 4 outfielder.

RHP Anibal Sanchez was unfortunate to get his second consecutive hard-luck no-decision Tuesday. He held Toronto’s powerful lineup to two hits and did not walk a batter in seven scoreless innings. In his previous outing, Sanchez held Oakland to one run in 8 1/3 innings. In four starts since returning from the disabled list May 18, he has allowed just 15 hits while posting a 1.32 ERA.

RHP Rick Porcello goes for his team-high ninth victory of the season when he starts against Toronto on Wednesday night. Porcello was fortunate to get a win at Oakland in his last start, as he allowed a career-high six walks in 5 2/3 innings. Porcello, who failed to finish the sixth inning in two consecutive starts, is 2-3 with a 4.89 ERA in six career starts against the Blue Jays. He has struggled with the top half of Toronto’s order, with 1B Edwin Encarnacion (.417), RF Jose Bautista (.462) and CF Melky Cabrera (.471) all enjoying success against him.

CF Austin Jackson received his fourth error of the season more than a week after the play. After a review, Major League Baseball ruled that Jackson committed an error on a fly ball by Texas’ Mitch Moreland during the sixth inning May 24. The play was originally ruled an RBI double. The slumping Jackson didn’t have any luck at the plate Tuesday, either, as he went 0-for-3 to drop his average to .237.