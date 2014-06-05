SS Jose Iglesias was declared out for the season on Wednesday by general manager Dave Dombrowski after a medical evaluation. Iglesias has been progressing from bilateral stress fractures to both tibias, according to Dombrowski, but won’t recover in time to return this season. Iglesias, who was acquired from Boston at the trade deadline last season to be the everyday shortstop, is expected to be back at full strength by spring training.

SS Danny Worth was designated for assignment on Wednesday in order to promote rookie Eugenio Suarez. Worth, who also appeared as a pitcher twice during lopsided losses, hit .167 with five RBIs in 42 at-bats as Andrew Romine’s backup. Worth’s lack of pop was the decisive factor. He is expected to clear waivers and remain with the organization.

SS Eugenio Suarez had his contract recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday and is expected to make his first major league start on Thursday. Suarez, who batted .302 with two homers and seven RBIs in 12 games with the Mud Hens, will be installed as the everyday shortstop. He made his major league debut in the seventh inning on Wednesday and hit into a fielder’s choice in his lone at-bat. The Tigers are seeking more production at the bottom of the lineup than they have been receiving from Andrew Romine and Danny Worth.

RHP Joe Nathan received a vote of confidence from manager Brad Ausmus on Wednesday to remain the team’s closer. Nathan, who has blown four of 17 save opportunities, was charged with four runs Tuesday in a 5-3 loss to Toronto and has given up eight runs in his last three outings. Ausmus met with Nathan after his latest implosion to reassure him that he would remain in his usual role. “If we have a save situation tonight, Joe’s going to be the guy,” Ausmus said before the game. That situation did not arise in the 8-2 defeat.

RHP Justin Verlander looks to build on his last outing when he faces Toronto on Thursday afternoon. Following three consecutive poor performances, Verlander held Seattle to three runs in 7 2/3 innings on May 30 while showing new life on his fastball. He struck out seven batters, his highest total since he fanned the same number against Kansas City on May 4. He’s 3-2 with a 4.02 ERA in eight starts against the Blue Jays.

RHP Rick Porcello took the loss Wednesday despite allowing three runs in seven innings It was his seventh quality start this season. Porcello was fortunate to get a win at Oakland in his previous start, as he allowed a career-high six walks in 5 2/3 innings. Porcello regained his control against Toronto, issuing just one walk. He still has a team-best eight wins.