3B Nick Castellanos had three hits, including a double, in Thursday’s 7-3 loss to Toronto. It was the rookie’s second three-hit game, matching his total from May 21 at Cleveland. He is hitting .400 in his last six games, raising his season average to 249.

LHP Drew Smyly has not lasted past the fifth inning in his last three starts and will try to change that when he starts against Boston on Friday. Smyly allowed three runs on seven hits in four innings against Seattle on May 31 in his most recent start. He gave up six runs in five innings to Oakland five nights earlier. His last quality start was May 13 at Baltimore, when he allowed one run in six innings. Smyly is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in three career appearances against the Red Sox.

SS Eugenio Suarez had his first major league start delayed by a sore left knee. Suarez, 22, was promoted from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday to be the everyday shortstop and was supposed to be in the lineup Thursday. He injured himself sliding into second base while playing the final three innings of the 8-2 loss to Toronto on Wednesday. Suarez reached on a fielder’s choice in his first major league at-bat during the eight inning and advanced to second on a throwing error. He stayed in the game but the knee swelled up on him. An MRI revealed no structural damage and he will be reevaluated on Friday.

OF Derek Hill of Elk Grove (Calif.) High School was the Tigers’ first-round pick and No. 23 overall selection in the annual draft on Thursday night. The 18-year-old Hill, who is committed to the University of Oregon, hit .500 with 26 runs scored, 11 doubles, seven triples and 30 RBIs as a senior. Hill was rated by Baseball America as the sixth-best outfield prospect available in this year’s draft and the 22nd-best prospect overall. He projects as Austin Jackson’s eventual replacement in center field if Jackson does not develop into a more consistent offensive threat.

RF Torii Hunter had a forgettable series against Toronto, going 0-for-11 at the plate and also making a costly error in the 7-3 loss Thursday. A miscommunication between him and center fielder Austin Jackson resulted in RF Jose Bautista’s routine fly ball to be dropped by Hunter, igniting the Blue Jays’ three-run fourth. “Austin thought Torii had it and Torii lost it, he didn’t see it off the bat,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Hunter’s batting average has slipped to .260 after a strong start.

RHP Justin Verlander gave up five or more runs for the fourth time in five games Thursday. He gave up six -- five earned -- in seven innings while allowing eight hits and four walks to the Blue Jays. Juan Francisco and Brett Lawrie hit back-to-back home runs off him in the sixth inning but manager Brad Ausmus said Verlander’s numbers were somewhat misleading. “I wouldn’t get too focused on the runs today. His stuff was outstanding,” Ausmus said.