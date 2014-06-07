C Alex Avila made his first start of the season as the fifth batter in Detroit’s lineup as manager Brad Ausmus searches for someone to hit effectively behind DH Victor Martinez. He won’t make his second, at least not Saturday. Manager Brad Ausmus said he intends to hold Avila out Saturday after his starting backstop took a bat to the head on a backswing by Boston DH David Ortiz in the eighth inning. ”Kevin (head trainer Rand) asked him a few questions,“ Ausmus said, ”and Alex didn’t get one right. That’s not good. They’re calling it a mild concussion and he should be okay Saturday. Needless to say he won’t play Saturday. Avila singled and struck out twice as the fifth hitter Friday. “I don’t think we have a No. 5 hitter,” Ausmus said. “We’ll have to mix and match. I’d love to have somebody seize that fifth spot the way (RHP) Joba Chamberlain has taken hold of the setup role.” Avila was only hitting .217 after the game with a .341 on-base percentage.

INF Danny Worth cleared waivers Friday after being designated for assignment earlier in the week and was assigned outright to Detroit’s Triple-A Toledo farm club. Worth appeared in 20 games for Detroit, primarily as a backup shortstop, and hit .167 with five RBIs.

LHP Drew Smyly snapped his team’s five-game losing streak and his own two-game slide with six innings of five-hit ball in which he allowed just one earned run (and one unearned). “This game will eat you alive if you let it,” Smyly said. “This feels good for the team, because we’ve been in a rut lately. And it feels good for me, because I’ve been in a rut lately.” “Drew was much more effective,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He attacked the hitters more.”

SS Andrew Romine said Friday his sore left shoulder, injured when he dove to stop a base hit Wednesday, is feeling much better. Romine felt the shoulder pop out of place when he hit the ground but it was popped back in and he remained in the game until being pinch-hit for. “I feel like we don’t have to make a move at this time,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He said his shoulder felt much better (Friday).” Romine singled and walked Friday night.

C Bryan Holaday got his first major league triple after getting into Friday night’s game when C Alex Avila took a bat to the noggin on a backswing by Boston DH David Ortiz in the eighth. Holaday tripled to right center and scored on a sacrifice fly in the ninth. Manager Brad Ausmus said Holaday would start Saturday night with Avila being held out as a precaution.

SS Engenio Suarez felt much better Friday, manager Brad Ausmus reported, but probably won’t be able to play for another day or two. “He’s walking good,” Ausmus said. “We’ll test him in another day.” The key to his return will be when he can move laterally without too much pain. Suarez injured his left knee in his Major League debut Wednesday.