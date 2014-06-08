C Alex Avila was withheld from Saturday night’s lineup after getting hit on the head Friday night by Boston DH David Ortiz’s backswing. “He was available, but I didn’t want to play him,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s fine to start (Sunday).” Avila hit fifth in the order Friday night for the first time this season, getting a single and striking out twice.

3B Nick Castellanos was moved above CF Austin Jackson in the Detroit batting order Saturday as manager Brad Ausmus sought to take advantage of his hot bat. Castellanos was hitting sixth, one spot above Jackson. He had his third straight three-hit game, including his fifth home run of the season. Castellanos is starting to draw more fastballs after exhibiting more patience at the plate and drawing walks recently. “I‘m trying not to do too much,” he said. “If you swing at balls in the dirt, they’re going to continue to throw you balls in the dirt. If you don’t swing at balls in the dirt, you get better pitches to hit.”

SS Eugenio Suarez got his first major league hit and made it a home run, the first Detroit player to do so since OF Wilkin Ramirez in 2009. “I‘m very comfortable with him out there,” 3B Nick Castellanos said. “He’s a very talented kid. I‘m looking for him to stick in the big leagues for a long time.” Suarez is expected to get the bulk of the playing time at short unless he’s clearly overmatched. He began the season at Double-A and had played in just a dozen games at Triple-A when he was called up.

1B Miguel Cabrera had three hits for Detroit, with two doubles plus an RBI single. It was the 98th game of three or more hits with the Tigers and two more such games will put him on the club’s top-10 list in that department.

RHP Joe Nathan continues to have his struggles finishing games for Detroit. Entering with an 8-4 lead, a non-save situation, the right-hander gave up two runs in the ninth before closing out the Tigers’ 8-6 win. He got a flyout to center with two runners on to end it. Nathan has allowed 12 runs in 6 1/3 innings over his last eight appearances.

RHP Max Scherzer gave up 11 hits in 6 2/3 innings Saturday night but felt his four pitches were very sharp. “I thought I had great stuff,” he said. “All four of my pitches were working the best they have all year.” Scherzer told manager Brad Ausmus “I want the ball. I want that guy,” when the manager came out in the seventh with DH David Ortiz at the plate and a man on. Ortiz hit a double and Scherzer came out of the game. “Right now, our focus is on winning each series,” he said.

CF Austin Jackson hit his seventh sacrifice fly of the season Friday night, tying him for the league lead. “He’s hitting in a spot where he gets more chances to drive runners in,” said manager Brad Ausmus, who has his center fielder hitting fifth and sixth most of the time instead of the leadoff spot he had occupied most of the time since being traded to Detroit. Jackson had a three-hit game Saturday night, scoring once. Detroit is 17-6 when he scores.