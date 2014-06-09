C Alex Avila returned to the starting lineup Sunday after missing a game, and he struck out in all three of his at-bats. He was hit in the head by Boston DH David Ortiz’s backswing Friday night and had to come out of the game with what was described as a mild concussion. He sat out Saturday, although he was available for use in an emergency. “He’s been in good spirits,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He seems like his old self.” He went the distance Sunday in Detroit’s 5-3 loss to Boston.

SS Eugenio Suarez hit what could have been the game-winning single in the seventh inning Sunday, were it not for Boston DH David Ortiz’s subsequent three-run home run the ninth. Suarez made his first career hit a home run Saturday night, and Sunday he added two singles. Detroit brought him up from Triple-A Toledo in hopes he could give the lineup some hits at the bottom. He hit a changeup for a single in the third inning, and his RBI single came on a fastball. Suarez also looks solid on defense, and he possesses a far above average throwing arm.

RHP Corey Knebel warmed up in the ninth Sunday, but he still hasn’t pitched since June 4 against Toronto, and he has only been in four games overall, which suggests he might be headed back to Triple-A Toledo soon. Knebel possesses a decent fastball, but it is too straight for him to be throwing down the middle of the plate; he needs to learn how to work the edges better. His curveball is a dandy, but if it doesn’t have enough depth, it can get hit. The bad curves he threw for Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo didn’t hurt him very often, but in the majors, the majority of bad pitches get hit hard.

1B Miguel Cabrera left of Sunday’s game because of a tight left hamstring after singling in the sixth inning. He is listed day-to-day. “It’s similar to what happened to him against Texas,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’ll see how he is Monday.” Ausmus said having DH Victor Martinez play first and using Cabrera to DH might not work because often a hamstring will tighten up even more if a player isn’t out in the field, keeping it lose by moving around.

RHP Joe Nathan, touched up for two runs again Saturday night, has not become a problem for manager Brad Ausmus. “I‘m not overly concerned,” the manager said of his closer, who has given up 12 runs in his last eight games covering 6 1/3 innings. “The truth is we need Joe Nathan. We’ve got to find a way to get him back on track. It could be mechanical. It could be a combination of factors.” Nathan did not pitch Sunday after throwing 32 pitches in the ninth Saturday. He also pitched Friday night.

RHP Anibal Sanchez gave up a solo home run to Boston 1B Mike Napoli, fresh off the disabled list, in the sixth inning Sunday. It was the first home run Sanchez allowed in his 10 starts this season. Sanchez threw 112 pitches, but he was only able to last six innings, allowing two runs on six hits.

LHP Phil Coke turned in a sterling performance Sunday as he tries to turn around a so-far disappointing season. Coke came in to face Boston DH David Ortiz with a man on third and two outs in the seventh inning. He got Ortiz to fly out to deep center on a 3-2 pitch after throwing three straight 96 mph fastballs. “Going mano a mano,” Coke said. “I enjoy it. I always get fired up for that.” Coke pitched a scoreless eighth inning to save the rest of Detroit’s bullpen. “(Manager Brad Ausmus) has put a lot of faith in me,” Coke said.