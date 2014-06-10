3B Nick Castellanos had a six-game hitting streak snapped in the Tigers’ 6-5 loss Monday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Castellanos, who went 0-for-4, hit .545 during the streak. He raised his average from .236 to .270 in a span of 10 games dating back to May 29. Despite going through some struggles this season, Castellanos has remained in the lineup regularly during his rookie season. “It’s an experience that will make him a better player for sure,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’ve talked about how the league was going to adjust to him and he would have to adjust back, and I think you’re seeing him adjust back. He’s adjusted mechanically with his hands and spreading his feet out. The one thing I will say about Nick, which is a tough attribute to teach, is Nick believes he can hit and he believes he can hit anybody. I think that’s the one thing that he’s held fast to, and it’s helped him get through that rough patch.”

1B Miguel Cabrera started as the Tigers’ designated hitter Monday in a 6-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Cabrera left Sunday’s game early due to tightness in his left hamstring. He went 2-for-4 with a home run Monday, and he will be reassessed on a day-to-day basis for his ability to play first base. “We’d like to almost have him feel nothing when we’re out on the field, but you know he had a similar thing against (the Texas Rangers) and came back and played the field the next day,” manager Brad Ausmus said before Monday’s game. “We’re just going to have to see. He’ll go through the pregame workouts, hopefully go through the game, and then we’ll just have to re-evaluate and see (Tuesday).”

RHP Joe Nathan will remain the Tigers’ closer despite his struggles in the role this season. Manager Brad Ausmus didn’t rule out the possibility of a change at the back end of his bullpen this season, but he said he is not considering that option right now. Nathan has an 0-2 record and 27.00 ERA in his past five appearances. “I‘m not really thinking that far ahead,” Ausmus said. “Right now, Joe is and has been the closer the whole year. The only times he hasn’t closed have been games that I’ve felt it was best to give him a rest. If there’s a bridge that needs to be crossed sometime down the road, I’ll cross it.”

RHP Justin Verlander said he discovered some mechanical flaws in his delivery that could add some velocity to his pitches once corrected, and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus agrees with him. Verlander, who will start Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, has lost four of his past six outings. He allowed six runs in a 7-3 defeat against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 5 in his most recent start. “His stuff the last two starts has been the best stuff he’s had all year,” Ausmus said Monday. “Two starts ago in Seattle, he pitched very well. I know against Toronto he gave up a few runs, but the stuff was good. I agree with him 100 percent.”

RHP Rick Porcello struggled in his start Monday night against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, taking a loss in Chicago’s 6-5 victory. Porcello lasted only five-plus innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits, including a two-run homer by rookie 1B Jose Abreu in the fifth. Porcello has lost three of his past four starts after winning six in a row between April 20 and May 17. He also had a four-game winning streak against the White Sox come to a halt. The poor outing, however, corresponded with the career stat line for Porcello in the month of June. He is now 9-14 with a 5.37 ERA in 29 career June starts. “It was a struggle from the get-go,” Porcello said of Monday’s game. “It was in and out for the majority of the night and I just couldn’t find the consistency in executing pitches. I mean, we face these guys a lot. They know what you’re going to do, and when you’re not on point and on your game, they’re going to get all over it.”