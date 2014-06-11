LHP Drew Smyly will be skipped in the Tigers’ rotation because Tuesday’s scheduled game against the Chicago White Sox was rained out. Smyly (3-4, 3.81) will pitch at some point in the following series at Comerica Park against the Minnesota Twins. RHP Justin Verlander, who was supposed to start Tuesday, will instead go Wednesday, and he will be followed by RHP Max Scherzer.

1B Miguel Cabrera (left hamstring tightness) was scheduled to be the designated hitter Tuesday for a second straight game. Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said Cabrera might have been able to play the field, but the wet conditions and his own conservative approach made the decision for him.

RHP Justin Verlander had his scheduled start Tuesday against the White Sox rained out. He instead will start Wednesday against Chicago. Verlander is looking to bounce back from a 7-3 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays in his previous start, and he has lost four of his past six outings. He will face Chicago LHP John Danks, who also was supposed to start Tuesday.