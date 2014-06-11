FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
June 12, 2014 / 3:51 AM / 3 years ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Drew Smyly will be skipped in the Tigers’ rotation because Tuesday’s scheduled game against the Chicago White Sox was rained out. Smyly (3-4, 3.81) will pitch at some point in the following series at Comerica Park against the Minnesota Twins. RHP Justin Verlander, who was supposed to start Tuesday, will instead go Wednesday, and he will be followed by RHP Max Scherzer.

1B Miguel Cabrera (left hamstring tightness) was scheduled to be the designated hitter Tuesday for a second straight game. Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said Cabrera might have been able to play the field, but the wet conditions and his own conservative approach made the decision for him.

RHP Justin Verlander had his scheduled start Tuesday against the White Sox rained out. He instead will start Wednesday against Chicago. Verlander is looking to bounce back from a 7-3 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays in his previous start, and he has lost four of his past six outings. He will face Chicago LHP John Danks, who also was supposed to start Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.