C Manny Pina was dealt from the Mariners to the Tigers on Wednesday for a player to be named. Pina, 27, hit a combined .267/.337/.413 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 21 games for the Mariners’ Double-A and Triple-A affiliates this season. The Tigers assigned him to Triple-A Toledo. Pina appeared briefly in the majors for the Kansas City Royals in 2011 and 2012.

LHP Drew Smyly will make his next start Friday against the Minnesota Twins. Smyly was scheduled to start Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, but his start was skipped after a game Tuesday was rained out. Manager Brad Ausmus decided to start Smyly on Friday and bump RHP Anibal Sanchez to Saturday against the Twins. Ausmus said he wanted to avoid starting Smyly and RHP Rick Porcello in back-to-back games. “The White Sox are pitching a pretty strong starter (Thursday),” Ausmus said, “so we’d like to keep (RHP Max Scherzer) there to pitch against (LHP Chris Sale) and everybody else just gets pushed back. It was just flip-flopping. It was just kind of Drew jumping Scherzer, and everything else stays in order after that.”

1B Miguel Cabrera started his second straight game at designated hitter while trying to let tightness in his left hamstring clear. Cabrera went 1-for-5 with a double in the Tigers’ 8-2 loss to Chicago, but he said he’s feeling better. Manager Brad Ausmus said he’s taking a conservative approach to putting Cabrera back in the field, which is the biggest reason he’s played DH the past two games. Cabrera also got an unscheduled day off Tuesday because of a rainout. “I just think it’s better to have him DH, give him another day,” Ausmus said. “He said it felt even better again, but that’s all right. We can give him another day to DH and see if the leg is ready to go (Thursday), play first base.”

RHP Justin Verlander had another big inning spoil an otherwise solid start in the Tigers’ 8-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Six of the seven runs he allowed came in a seven-run sixth inning that took Detroit out of an otherwise close game. He threw 122 pitches in his 5 2/3 innings, walked four and hit a batter. Verlander also gave up a 412-foot home run to White Sox rookie 1B Jose Abreu. “There’s nothing in particular that concerns me with Justin that I could tell you,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’ve got to find a way to fix him. He’s our horse.”

RHP Max Scherzer (7-2, 3.38 ERA) will start Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. Despite going 3-1 in his previous four starts, Scherzer has allowed four or more earned runs in each. Before that stretch he had a 1.83 ERA, so Scherzer is looking to get back on a better track against the White Sox. “When he gets in trouble, it just seems that he misses over the middle and they get to the ball ... and it costs him a run,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “But overall, he’s good. I‘m not concerned about him. You could slice up the stats any way you want, but he’s still one of the best in the game.” Scherzer is 2-0 against Chicago this season, holds a 10-5 record with a 2.57 ERA in 20 starts against the White Sox and is 4-4 with a 3.52 ERA in 10 outings at U.S. Cellular Field.