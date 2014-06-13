LHP Drew Smyly (3-4, 3.81) will start for the Tigers on Friday in the series opener against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Smyly has his scheduled start Wednesday at the Chicago White Sox skipped because of a rainout, so he will be pitching with a few extra days of rest. Smyly is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 13 career appearances (three starts) against Minnesota, but he hasn’t faced the Twins this season.

LF Andy Dirks is making steady progress during his recovery from back surgery in March, according to Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. Dirks is hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss hitting drills and running bases. Ausmus said Dirks likely would start taking live batting practice in the near future and that he remains on a timetable to return either late this month or in early July.

RHP Bruce Rondon hasn’t started baseball-related rehab activities following Tommy John surgery in March, according to Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. Rondon continues to do off-field rehab work to build strength and help the arm recover from the procedure. He is out for the season.

1B Miguel Cabrera felt good enough to get back to playing first base for the Tigers in a 4-0 win Thursday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Cabrera, who left a game early Sunday because of tightness in his left hamstring, started the first two games of the series against the White Sox at designated hitter. On Wednesday, he legged out a double, moved to third on sacrifice fly and scored on a ground ball, which signaled to him and manager Brad Ausmus that he was ready to play the field again. “I think everyone saw how he moved (Wednesday) night,” Ausmus said. “After the game, he looked at me and (held up his index finger), which meant first base.” Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a two-run infield single Thursday.

RHP Justin Verlander has allowed 31 earned runs in 32 innings over his past six outings for a whopping 8.72 ERA. “I know I sound like a repeating record saying, ‘I‘m knocking on the door, I‘m right there,’ but I know I am,” he said. “I look at the swings guys are taking and the hits that they had, and they’re not squaring up a lot of stuff. It’s just I‘m putting them in situations to be able to have success with the walks, and I will get better at that.”

RHP Max Scherzer tossed the first complete game of his major league career in a 4-0 Tigers victory against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field. Scherzer went 178 straight starts without a complete game, but he polished off Thursday’s game in 113 pitches. He struck out eight, walked three and gave up three hits, stranding runners at second and third in the fourth inning to escape his only real trouble. “It’s awesome,” Scherzer said. “I finally got the monkey off my back. I finally was able to go nine and finish the deal, so it’s a great feeling.”

RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) saw his timetable set back due to a mild hamstring strain, according to Detroit manager Brad Ausmus. Hanrahan is now throwing only long toss from about 120 feet to keep his arm strength up. He was throwing off a mound last month.

CF Austin Jackson didn’t start Thursday against the White Sox, primarily because his career numbers were not good against Chicago LHP Chris Sale. Jackson is just 2-for-30 lifetime against Sale (.067) with 12 strikeouts. Jackson entered the game as a defensive replacement in the eighth and his a six-game hitting streak snapped when he was retired in the ninth. “Really, it’s a good time to give him a day off,” manager Brad Ausmus said prior to the game. “You want to give guys a day off against pitchers they don’t do as well against. It’s good policy just strategy-wise, and I think it’s just good for the player.”