LHP Drew Smyly is not going to remember his 25th birthday as one of his better ones. Smyly turned 25 on Friday but one bad pitch cost him a loss because Detroit couldn’t push a across a run for him. He hung a curve to SS Eduardo Escobar in the third inning, the only run he gave up in his six innings of work. Detroit has been shut out four times in the last month.

LF Andy Dirks, out since undergoing back surgery late in spring training, swung a bat against pitching in a game-type scrimmage Friday for the first time since his surgery. “He’s making progress like he’s supposed to,” manager Brad Ausmus said. It was estimated Dirks could be ready for a rehab assignment at some point during the next two weeks but no target times for a return have been set.

RF J.D. Martinez started in right field Friday night with regular RF Torii Hunter getting a night off. Martinez was 3-for-7 in the three games Detroit played against the White Sox in Chicago earlier this week. Martinez had one of the three doubles Detroit had during its 2-0 loss to Minnesota.

RHP Luke Putkonen will be out of action 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow. The operation, performed Thursday by Dr. James Andrews, was to remove “a posterior osteophyte” from his right elbow. Putkonen will be re-examined after 6-8 weeks of rest and rehabilitation. More will be known about a possible return this year at that time. Putkonen pitched in only two games for Detroit this season before being placed on the disabled list with a sore elbow.

RF Torii Hunter was out of the starting lineup Friday night, getting a night off after a late arrive earlier in the day from Chicago. Hunter was replaced by J.D. Martinez in right. Manager Brad Ausmus has been switching Hunter between second and fifth in his batting order. Hunter pinch-hit in the seventh with a runner on second and one out, grounding out to third.

LF Don Kelly started in left field Friday with manager Brad Ausmus giving regular LF Rajai Davis a day off. Kelly drew left field rather than right because it has more ground to cover in Comerica Park. Kelly hit a long drive to right center that was run down by RF Oswaldo Arcia of Minnesota to end the sixth inning.

RHP Joe Nathan walked SS Eduardo Escobar with the bases loaded and two out in the ninth inning Friday night to continue a bad run of pitching in his role as Detroit’s closer. The run was unearned but prior to Friday night, Nathan, who had not worked since Saturday, had given up two or more runs in five of his previous six appearances -- and a total of 12 in eight games covering 6 1/3 innings. Nathan continues to have problems spotting his fastball and his slider comes and goes.

LF Rajai Davis did not start Friday against Minnesota as manager Brad Ausmus rested the veteran following a late arrival from Chicago. LF Don Kelly started in his place. Davis has been bouncing between the top and bottom of Detroit’s lineup as the de facto regular in left. He was expected to start Saturday. Davis pinch-ran for C Alex Avila in the seventh and was replaced by C Bryan Holaday in the eighth.