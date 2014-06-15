LF J.D. Martinez started Saturday for the second straight game and collected a single plus a double in consecutive mid-game at-bats. “He’s swung the bat pretty well,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s gotten us some hits. He’s dangerous. And he’s better (defensively) than I thought he was.”

LHP Ian Kroll got his first major league save Saturday, getting the final four outs of Detroit’s 12-9 victory over Minnesota. It was 12-7 when he entered with two out in the eighth and the bases loaded (the tying run was on deck, qualifying him for a save). Krol got a groundout, gave up a two-run home run in the ninth and then struck out C Eric Fryer to end the game.

SS Eugenio Suarez came back from a night off Saturday and barely missed hitting for the cycle by the margin of one single. Suarez hit his third home run in eight games since being called up from the minors to open the seven-run third inning and later in the inning had an RBI double. He walked, tripled in the seventh and grounded into a force play in the ninth.

DH Victor Martinez had to wait a couple of minutes to find out if he had his 17th home run of the season or not. Martinez stopped at second, with 1B Miguel Cabrera stopping at third, when his drive off the wall in right bounded back to the center fielder. The umpires huddled, went to replay and determined the ball hit off the iron fencing sitting atop the wall, making it a two-run home run.

RHP Anibal Sanchez was sturdy through 6 1/3 innings Saturday, allowing four hits while walking two and striking out six. He was charged with three runs, but two scored after his exit. “We’ve got a lot of hitters, we’ve got a lot of power,” Sanchez said. “I’ve just got to keep the score down and give our hitters a chance.”

LHP Phil Coke got nicked for three runs in the eighth inning on Saturday, but his fastball remains in the 94-96 mph range and his slurve is getting into the strike zone more often. “His velocity is huge (for him),” manager Brad Ausmus said. “But velocity is not enough to get guys out. As much as anything it’s confidence.”