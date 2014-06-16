LHP Ian Krol notched his first major league save Saturday but also did it with a slightly sore left shoulder. “There’s no pain,” manager Brad Ausmus said Sunday, “but he said he just didn’t feel there was anything behind it” when he threw the ball. The addition of LHP Blaine Hardy as a third left-hander in Detroit’s bullpen affords Ausmus the opportunity to give Krol a day or two off.

LHP Blaine Hardy reported to Detroit on Sunday after the Tigers purchased his contract from Triple-A Toledo. Hardy, 27, signed a minor league contract with the Tigers this winter after being let go by Kansas City. “He’s got a great curveball,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’ve got a couple of clubs coming up who have a lot of left-handed hitters, Kansas City and Cleveland.” Hardy started six games for the Mud Hens and then worked the next 14 out of the bullpen, going 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA. It was good Father’s Day for Hardy because his dad was able to get a flight from his home in Goodyear, Ariz., and arrived in Detroit on Saturday night. “It’s the best Father’s Day gift ever,” said Hardy, whose father will almost certainly get to see his son make his major league debut over the next four days when Kansas City comes for four games.

SS Eugenio Suarez completed his cycle -- one day late. Suarez singled in his first at-bat Sunday after getting a double, triple and home run Saturday. “It’s nice to have a guy in the bottom of the lineup who has a little thump in his bat,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “But we don’t want to put too much pressure on him at this time. He’s done well out of the gate, but it’s still out of the gate.”

RHP Corey Knebel was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday so he could get more regular work. Knebel, the club’s choice in the Competitive Balance round in last June’s draft, appeared in six games with Detroit with a 6.75 ERA. “It’s important that he gets work,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He needs to pitch on a regular basis at this point in his career.” Knebel didn’t show the ability to locate his fastball in precise enough spots and his curve, which can be excellent, didn’t have the depth it needs on a consistent basis.

RF Torii Hunter made a dash for home on LF J.D. Martinez’s sacrifice fly to shallow center Sunday to let Detroit beat Minnesota, 4-3. “It was, ‘Feet, don’t fail me now,'” Hunter said. “I‘m going to test him. He’s got to make a great throw to home plate.” Twins CF Sam Fuld’s throw was well up the line and Hunter scored standing up. Hunter also made a nice two-out running catch in right, heading to the wall in foul territory, to let RHP Joba Chamberlain strand two baserunners.

DH Victor Martinez has been showing “warning track power” during the weekend, a few of his outs traveling just shy of home run territory. In the first inning Sunday he hit a high pop fly that RF Oswaldo Arcia lost in the sun, the ball falling behind him for an RBI double. In the ninth Martinez hit a high floater that Arcia dropped when he drifted into the wall. “As soon as I hit it,” Martinez said, “I thought it was gone. I guess that wind was stronger than me.” It let RF Torii Hunter move to third, though, and he scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly by LF J.D. Martinez.

RHP Rick Porcello weakened in just the sixth inning Sunday, allowing three runs, but rebounded nicely with a scoreless seventh before leaving the game. Porcello was throwing first-pitch strikes and getting a lot of 0-2 and 1-2 counts while allowing just one hit through the first five innings. He gave up four hits and three runs in the sixth before pitching a 1-2-3 seventh.