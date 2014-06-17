RF J.D. Martinez hit a ninth-inning grand slam Monday, the second slam of his career. He had one for Houston against San Francisco on June 14, 2012. Martinez entered the game in the fourth after Torii Hunter suffered a hamstring injury. He was robbed of another hit on a diving catch by Royals CF Lorenzo Cain. Martinez, whose playing time has spiked upward recently, has four homers and 20 RBIs.

LHP Blaine Hardy made his major league debut Monday. Hardy was promoted from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday to give manager Brad Ausmus an extra left-handed option. Hardy was impressive in his debut, getting out of a bases-loaded jam created by Evan Reed in the seventh. He pitched two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out two.

1B Miguel Cabrera had his nine-game hitting streak snapped Monday. He went 0-for-2 with a walk before being removed in the eighth inning with the Tigers trailing by nine runs. Cabrera, who hit .389 during the streak, saw his batting average dip to .322.

RF Torii Hunter was removed during the fourth inning of Monday’s game against Kansas City with a right hamstring cramp. Hunter sustained the injury coming out of the batter’s box after hitting a single. He is questionable to play the remainder of the four-game series. Hunter was 1-for-2 before he exited, moving his season average to .266.

RHP Justin Verlander has been battered regularly for over a month, and his outing Monday against the division rival Kansas City Royals was his worst of the season. He gave up seven runs for his second straight start and allowed a season-high 12 hits in six innings. Verlander was booed heavily as he walked off the mound.

RHP Max Scherzer finally finished what he started in his last outing, throwing the first complete game of his career. He’ll be looking for an encore performance to that shutout against the Chicago White Sox, when he faces Kansas City on Tuesday. That raised his won-loss record to 8-2, even though he gave up at least four earned runs in his previous four starts. Scherzer is 9-4 with a 3.19 ERA in 18 starts against the Royals, the second-most victories he’s recorded against any opponent behind his 11 wins against the White Sox.