LHP Drew Smyly has manhandled Kansas City during his three-year career and looks to extend that success when he faces the Royals on Wednesday afternoon. Smyly’s three wins and 27 strikeouts are career highs against any opponent. He’s made 11 appearances against them, three as a starter, and posted a 2.05 ERA. He has been particularly tough on LF Alex Gordon (.071) and 1B Eric Hosmer (.167). Smyly has recorded quality starts in both of his June outings, holding both Boston and Minnesota to one earned run in six innings.

RF J.D. Martinez had another big offensive night on Tuesday, rapping three hits in four at-bats. His lone out was a shot to the right-field fence, where Kansas City’s Lorenzo Cain robbed him of a home run. Cain also made a diving catch that took away an extra-base hit from Martinez on Monday. Martinez has a seven-game hitting streak, with an extra-base hit in five of those games.

OF Derek Hill officially agreed to terms with the Tigers on Monday. Hill, the team’s No. 1 pick in the June draft and 23rd overall, reportedly received a $2 million signing bonus. Hill, who hit .500 for Elk Grove (Calif.) High School as a senior, had committed to the University of Oregon. The club has not disclosed where Hill will begin his pro career.

RF Torii Hunter did not play Tuesday because of a right hamstring cramp suffered during Monday’s 11-8 loss to Kansas City. “I haven’t felt that in 10 years,” said Hunter, who hopes to return to the lineup by the weekend. Hunter said he was carried from the dugout to the clubhouse by 1B Miguel Cabrera after he left the game. “Miggy carried me up the stairs all the way to my locker,” he said. “I couldn’t bend my leg to walk up the steps, so he grabbed me and I put my arm around him. I love him to death.”

RHP Max Scherzer went from one extreme to the other on Tuesday, getting pounded for 10 runs on 10 hits in an 11-4 loss to Kansas City. Scherzer allowed the most runs he has surrendered since May 3, 2010, when he gave up 10 to Minnesota. He was coming off the first complete-game shutout of his career, against the Chicago White Sox. Scherzer gave up seven runs in the second, including a pair of two-run homers. “It came down to I didn’t execute with two strikes,” Scherzer said. “I‘m not putting hitters away in those counts, and that’s the difference right now.”