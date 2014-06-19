LHP Drew Smyly was tagged with Wednesday’s 2-1 loss despite a quality outing. He gave up two runs on seven hits in seven-plus innings while walking none and striking out six. “He had a very nice game,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Smyly’s seven innings matched his career high. Over the past four starts, Smyly has gone 1-3 despite a 2.74 ERA.

RF J.D. Martinez extended his hitting streak to eight games on Wednesday with a solo homer and a single. Martinez was also robbed of a hit on a sliding catch by Kansas City LF Alex Gordon, the third time in the series a Royals outfielder has taken a hit away from him with a superior defensive play. He’s batting .419 with two homers and seven RBIs during the streak. Manager Brad Ausmus has been using Martinez in the No. 5 spot in the order because he provides an additional power threat.

RHP Chad Smith had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. Smith, who started the season at Double-A Erie, had a 4-2 record with a 1.64 ERA in 15 appearances with the Mud Hens. Smith, who relies on a sinking fastball, will be used in middle relief. The Tigers were in need of a fresh arm after Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer were rocked on back-to-back nights Monday and Tuesday.

RF Torii Hunter sat out for the second straight game on Wednesday because of a right hamstring cramp. He suffered the injury leaving the batter’s box Monday during an 11-8 loss to Kansas City. Hunter is unlikely to play Thursday but could return during the weekend series at Cleveland.

RHP Evan Reed was designated for assignment on Wednesday. Reed started off strong in a middle-relief role but struggled with his command over the past month, allowing 13 runs in his last 11 appearances and six in his last three outings. “He’s at his best when he attacks the hitters,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s got a power arm and he’s got the ability to pitch at the major-league level, but he’s got to get more consistent with his mechanics, especially on his slider.”

RHP Anibal Sanchez has been the Tigers’ most reliable starter since coming off the disabled list in mid-May and will look to continue that success against Kansas City on Thursday. Sanchez, who hasn’t lost since April 21, has given up just nine earned runs in six starts since recovering from a blister on his pitching hand. Sanchez has a 3-2 record in five career starts against the Royals but has been dominant in those outings, allowing just four runs in 36 1/3 innings (0.99 ERA).