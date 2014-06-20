RF J.D. Martinez stay red-hot Thursday, hitting a solo home run to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He’s batting .400 with five runs scored, three doubles, three homers and eight RBIs since June 12. Martinez has solidified the No. 5 spot in the batting order and will continue to see steady action in left and right field.

RF Torii Hunter missed his third consecutive game Thursday because of a right hamstring cramp. He suffered the injury leaving the batter’s box during Monday’s 11-8 loss to Kansas City. He showed improvement Thursday and should play this weekend in Cleveland. “He took batting practice on the field, did some agility drills out in the outfield today, so things are moving in the right direction,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’re hoping we can get him back, maybe in a pinch-hit role tomorrow and (start him) on Saturday.”

RHP Anibal Sanchez failed to get a strikeout for the first time in his nine-year career but still recorded the win in Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Kansas City. Sanchez threw 107 pitches in seven innings and allowed only six base runners. Sanchez has not allowed more than one run to the Royals in six career starts. “I had pretty good command,” he said. “I used my whole arsenal against this team.”

RHP Rick Porcello has traditionally pitched well at Cleveland’s Progressive Field and the Tigers hope that trend continues when he faces the Indians on Friday. Porcello is 4-2 with a 3.15 ERA in 10 career starts there and 8-3 with a 3.59 ERA in 19 overall starts against Cleveland. He is 0-2 in two starts this June but had a quality outing while getting a no-decision in his last appearance, holding Minnesota to three runs on five hits in seven innings Sunday.

CF Austin Jackson was moved up to the No. 2 spot in the order Thursday and went 1-for-3 on a bad-hop single. Manager Brad Ausmus was looking for a way to get Jackson out of his prolonged slump. “We’ll see if putting him up toward the top, ahead of Miggy (Miguel Cabrera), will help,” he said. “This is an example of trying to find something to get us rolling.”