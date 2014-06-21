OF J.D. Martinez had three hits, including a double, a home run and three RBIs Friday night. That extended Martinez’s hitting streak to a career-high 10 games. During his streak, Martinez is hitting .447 (17-for-38) with five doubles, four home runs, and 11 RBIs. “You see occasionally players get on a hot streak like this and I hope he’s hot tomorrow. I hope he stays on a roll,” said Detroit manager Brad Ausmus.

1B Miguel Cabrera was 1-for-4 Friday vs. the Indians. Cabrera this year is hitting .364 (8-for-22) vs. the Indians. For his career vs. Cleveland Cabrera is hitting .334 with 32 home runs and 105 RBIs in 449 at-bats.

DH Victor Martinez had another big game against his former Cleveland teammates. Martinez belted a two-run home run in the fourth inning. In 2014 Martinez is hitting .364 (8-for-22) with three home runs and five RBIs vs. Cleveland. For his career, he is hitting .366 with eight home runs and 44 RBIs in 191 at-bats vs. the Indians.

RHP Rick Porcello pitched six scoreless innings on six hits, with three strikeouts and one walk to get the win Friday vs. Cleveland, improving his record to 9-4. “I had a good fastball,” Porcello said. “My changeup was a big pitch. The way the guys played defense was fantastic, too. I felt good.”