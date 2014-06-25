LHP Drew Smyly recorded his fourth straight quality start (2-2, 1.44 ERA, 4 ER/25.0 IP). It was his second start this season without an earned run. He earned his first career win vs. Texas, improving to 1-1.

RF J.D. Martinez extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double in the first. The streak is the longest in his career and the longest active streak in the majors. Martinez is the reigning American League Player of the Week.

2B Ian Kinsler homered in his first plate appearance as a visiting player at Globe Life Park in the first inning. He added a two-run single in the eighth. He was 86 career home runs at this ballpark, which is ninth all-time.

RHP Anibal Sanchez has won his last four decisions, and owns a 2.05 ERA in four June starts. He hasn’t suffered a loss since April 21. Sanchez is 1-0 against Texas this season, having beaten the Rangers on May 23.