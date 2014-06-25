FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
June 26, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 3 years ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Drew Smyly recorded his fourth straight quality start (2-2, 1.44 ERA, 4 ER/25.0 IP). It was his second start this season without an earned run. He earned his first career win vs. Texas, improving to 1-1.

RF J.D. Martinez extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double in the first. The streak is the longest in his career and the longest active streak in the majors. Martinez is the reigning American League Player of the Week.

2B Ian Kinsler homered in his first plate appearance as a visiting player at Globe Life Park in the first inning. He added a two-run single in the eighth. He was 86 career home runs at this ballpark, which is ninth all-time.

RHP Anibal Sanchez has won his last four decisions, and owns a 2.05 ERA in four June starts. He hasn’t suffered a loss since April 21. Sanchez is 1-0 against Texas this season, having beaten the Rangers on May 23.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.