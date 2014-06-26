OF J.D. Martinez extended his career-high hitting streak to 14 games with a first-inning double Wednesday. The streak is also the longest current streak in the majors. He is batting .418 (23-for-55) during the streak.

OF Torii Hunter returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing more than a week with hamstring soreness. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Detroit’s 8-6 win over Texas.

DH Victor Martinez hit his 20th home run of the season in the fifth inning. He reached the 20-home-run plateau for the sixth time in his career and first time since 2010 with Boston.

RHP Anibal Sanchez left the game with a 7-4 lead and one out in the sixth inning. He has won five straight decisions and earned his first career victory at Globe Life Park in Arlington. He has permitted at least four runs in each of his three starts in Arlington and his 13.94 ERA at this facility is his highest at any road park.

RHP Rick Porcello is 1-2 in his last three decisions after starting the season 8-2. He did win his last start, pitching six shutout innings on June 20 at Cleveland. Porcello, 25, was roughed up in his last outing against Texas, giving seven earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in a 12-2 loss May 24.