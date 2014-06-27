FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2014 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF J.D. Martinez saw his 14-game hitting streak end Thursday, though he did collect his 32nd RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly. Martinez is hitting .383 in his last 15 games, including going 4-for-13 in the Tigers’ three-game sweep of the Rangers.

1B Miguel Cabrera matched a season high with four hits in Detroit’s 6-0 victory over Texas on Thursday. Cabrera, who went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI, is hitting .385 with seven RBIs in his past six games.

RHP Evan Reed cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Toledo, the team announced Thursday. Reed, who pitched in 27 games for the Tigers, gave up 10 earned runs in 11 2/3 innings since May 20.

2B Ian Kinsler extended his hitting streak to six games with two singles while finishing off his Texas homecoming in the Tigers’ 6-0 victory over the Rangers on Thursday. Kinsler went 6-for-12 with four RBIs in Detroit’s three-game sweep. He is hitting .462 during the hitting streak with run-scoring hits in five of the six games.

RHP Rick Porcello threw his first career shutout and earned his 10th victory of the season Thursday in the Tigers’ 6-0 win over the Rangers. He has seven victories in eight road starts, and he has a 3.10 road ERA. Porcello struck out six and walked three in winning his second straight decision. Before Thursday, he gave up 28 earned runs in 34 innings in seven career starts against Texas, including seven runs over 5 1/3 innings in May. “(The shutout) is extremely special to me, and the other thing that’s special is we’ve won our first seven games on this road trip after coming off a month-long slide,” said Porcello, who posted his second career complete game. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last 16 innings spanning three games.

