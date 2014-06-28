3B Nick Castellanos drilled his sixth home run of the season in the fourth inning, a two-out solo shot off Astros RHP Brad Peacock, Castellanos finished 1-for-4 and is now batting .323 (32-for-99) over his last 26 games.

RF J.D. Martinez finished 2-for-5 with a run scored against his former team. The Astros released Martinez during spring training, two days before he signed with the Tigers. Over his last 27 games, Martinez is batting .354 (34-for-96).

RHP Justin Verlander tossed his second consecutive quality start, working six innings while allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with eight strikeouts. Following a rough seven-start patch where his ERA ballooned to 4.98, Verlander has posted a 3.46 ERA with 16 strikeouts over his last two starts.

2B Ian Kinsler finished 3-for-5 and recorded his sixth consecutive multi-hit game, a career-long streak. His 32 multi-hit games rank second in the American League behind Astros 2B Jose Altuve. In 61 career games against the Astros, Kinsler is batting .337 (82-for-243).