3B Nick Castellanos extended his hitting streak to four games with a leadoff single in the ninth inning off Astros RHP Jerome Williams. Castellanos walked in his previous plate appearance and improved to .313 (5-for-16) during his streak. Castellanos is batting .323 (33-for-102) over his last 27 games.

2B Ian Kinsler hit a go-ahead, three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Tigers to a 4-3 victory. It marked his second career go-ahead homer in the ninth inning or later, with the other coming on July 19, 2009, against the Twins. Kinsler has recorded seven consecutive multi-hit games, becoming the first Detroit player to do so since Frank Bolling (June 23-29, 1960).

RHP Max Scherzer recorded at least 13 strikeouts in a game for the third time in his career -- the last coming on May 20, 2012, when he struck out 15 against the Pirates. He has 21 career double-digit strikeout games and his 11 over the last two seasons rank second in the majors to Rangers RHP Yu Darvish (17). Scherzer has recorded at least seven strikeouts in all seven of his starts against the Astros, joining Tom Seaver (nine games), David Cone, Steve Carlton and Sandy Koufax (seven).

LHP Phil Coke earned the win in relief, striking out Astros 1B Jon Singleton as part of a perfect eighth inning. Coke has 12 strikeouts in 13 appearances this month and has allowed zero runs with six strikeouts over his last six appearances.