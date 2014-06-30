3B Nick Castellanos finished 2-for-4, including a two-run triple in the eighth inning off Astros RHP Jose Veras. The triple was the first in Castellanos’ career. Over his last 28 games, Castellanos is batting .330 (35-for-106), and he went 4-for-11 in the Houston series.

LHP Drew Smyly had his string of consecutive quality starts snapped at four after allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings Sunday against Houston. Smyly left the ballpark early on Saturday with an illness but insisted he was healthy enough to pitch effectively the next day. The eight hits allowed tied for the most he surrendered in a start this season (May 26 at Oakland).

LF J.D. Martinez recorded a hit in all three games against his former club, finishing the series batting .385 (5-for-13). He went 2-for-4 and scored a run in the finale. Martinez is batting .356 (37-for-104) over his last 29 games and is further entrenching himself as a regular after initially making headway as an extra outfielder.

CF Austin Jackson earned his first start of the season batting atop the order, doing so when 2B Ian Kinsler wasn’t in the starting lineup. Jackson, who entered the season with 2,555 plate appearances as a leadoff hitter, struck out to end the game and finished 0-for-5 with four strikeouts. He also hit into a 6-4-3 double play in the fifth inning.