LF Andy Dirks finally may be heading for a rehab assignment. Dirks has been out since late spring training with a back injury that required surgery. “Dirks had a good day,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It’s looking more likely that we’ll see some type of rehab assignment in the next week or so.” Dirks recently experienced a setback, but it was due to hamstring soreness and not his back. “He’s been taking a lot of live (batting practice), and I think he just kind of felt the effects of that a little bit,” Tigers trainer Kevin Rand said. “He had a great day (Monday). He’s looking at doing another live BP session this Wednesday and should hopefully be ready to go out on a rehab assignment here pretty soon.”

LHP Ian Krol, on the disabled list since June 21 with a sore left shoulder, threw his second bullpen session in three days Monday and again reported no soreness. “He’ll probably need a rehab assignment,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Krol said he was a little wild in his Saturday session but had good command Monday.

DH Victor Martinez was a pregame scratch from Monday’s starting lineup with soreness in his back or side area. Manager Brad Ausmus wasn’t quite sure where the soreness was but noted Martinez mentioned it Sunday, so he decided caution was the best move. Martinez was replaced by OF J.D. Martinez, originally slated to have a day off. “He didn’t want to come out,” Ausmus said, “but we can’t lose Vic for an extended period. He said he felt it a little bit (Sunday) and felt it again, so I just decided it would be better to take him out.” Martinez is third in the voting for designated hitter, but he could make the AL All-Star team because he could play first or catch if necessary.

LF Rajai Davis was put in the leadoff spot Monday by manager Brad Ausmus instead of CF Austin Jackson because of superior numbers against Oakland starter LHP Scott Kazmir. Davis entered the game 9-for-18 against Kazmir while Jackson was 3-for-15. “I was going to keep Jackson at leadoff but I saw Davis had better numbers against Kazmir,” Ausmus said. Davis struck out twice against Kazmir before singling in the fifth. In the ninth, he hit a walk-off grand slam with one out. “I’ve never done it before,” Davis said of his walk-off slam, “except in my dreams when I‘m asleep. When you’re the guy getting mobbed (at home plate), it’s a great feeling.”

RHP Joba Chamberlain faced just three batters in the eighth inning Monday night and all three reached base. “He was off a little bit,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I think he was rushing a little bit, and his arm was physically dragging. Not like he was hurting, but his arm was dragging behind a little and he had trouble getting the ball down. Joba’s been our most consistent guy out of the ‘pen all year. You’re going to have an off-night once in a while.” Only one of his runners scored, but Chamberlain gave up a two-run single to Oakland SS Jed Lowrie.

CF Austin Jackson’s return to the leadoff spot lasted just one game. Jackson batted leadoff for the first time all year Sunday and went hitless with four strikeouts and a double play. However, that wasn’t why he was hitting ninth and LF Rajai Davis first on Monday. “I was going to keep Jackson at leadoff but I saw Davis had better numbers against (Oakland LHP Scott) Kazmir,” manager Brad Ausmus said. He indicated Jackson was to lead off Tuesday as he tries to get his center fielder out of a two-month slump. Jackson drew only the second walk issued by Oakland LHP Sean Doolittle all season, loading the bases with one out in the ninth Monday, setting the stage for LF Rajai Davis to end the game with a grand slam.