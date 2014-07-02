DH J.D. Martinez replaced DH Victor Martinez in Detroit’s lineup for a second straight start Tuesday night, hitting fourth in the order. There was a chance Victor Martinez would be able to start, which didn’t happen, and manager Brad Ausmus said in that case J.D. Martinez would get the day off he’s not been able to take for the last two games. That day off might get cancelled if Martinez continues his hot hitting. He had a double and a two-run home run Tuesday night as the replacement DH for Victor Martinez. “J.D.’s home run was huge,” RHP Rick Porcello said, “making it a three-run game instead of a one-run game.”

C Bryan Holaday gave regular C Alex Avila a day off Tuesday with Oakland starting LHP Brad Mills, Manager Brad Ausmus prefers to rest Avila at convenient times, and one of those cropped up because Wednesday is a day game and the A’s are starting a right-hander. Holaday has given Detroit the good defense it expected and has hit better was figured. He went 0-for-3 Tuesday but guided RHP Rick Porcello to a four-hit shutout, his second string of nine zeroes in a row.

DH Victor Martinez tried to talk his way into the Tigers’ starting lineup Tuesday night but manager Brad Ausmus declined for the second game in a row. “He’s out, for another day,” Ausmus said after Martinez took batting practice and consulted with the manager and head trainer Kevin Rand. Ausmus declined to say whether Martinez, replaced as Detroit’s DH by J.D. Martinez, would be available to pinch-hit but the fact he took batting practice would seem to answer that question. He has a sore back near the lower rib cage. “I’d rather be overly cautious in July than have him out in August,” Ausmus said.

LF Rajai Davis hits a walk-off grand slam as the leadoff hitter Monday night and what does it get him Tuesday? Ninth place in the batting order. “If I‘m in the lineup, I’ve got a chance to help us win,” Davis said. “It’s tough to help your team win on the bench.” You can’t let where you hit in the lineup affect you mentally, Davis said. “If you’ve got to a mindset to hit,” he said, “you’re going to hit.”

RHP Rick Porcello now has 25 1/3 straight scoreless innings following back-to-back shutouts. His latest was Tuesday night, a four-hitter against Oakland. “He’s been our most consistent pitcher this season,” said RF Torii Hunter, who drove in Detroit’s first run with a groundout to short in the fourth inning. “And he hasn’t even touched the ceiling yet. Not even close.” He was the first pitcher since 1989 to throw a shutout that didn’t include either a walk or a strikeout. “He’s attacking the strike zone instead of pitching around it,” manager Bob Melvin of Oakland said. “His sinker and his changeup are very good and he’s got a nice spread (in mph) between them.” “I felt very comfortable coming into this year,” Porcello said. “I felt I made some nice strides last year.”

CF Austin Jackson returned to the leadoff spot in the batting order, although it’s only the second time this season he has hit first. Jackson had hit atop the lineup through most of his career but Sunday was only the first time this season he has led off a game. He hit ninth Monday because LF Rajai Davis has better stats against LHP Scott Kazmir of Oakland. “I‘m trying to get him going (hitting him) up there,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He gave us some good at-bats out of the nine-hole. He hit the ball hard and walked once.” Jackson struggled Sunday as the leadoff man, fanning four times and hitting into a double play, and was 0-for-4 Tuesday, although two of the outs were deep fly balls to right.