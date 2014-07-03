SS Andrew Romine gave SS Eugenio Suarez a break Wednesday, playing his usual fine game defensively and making contributions on offense. Romine singled with one out in the fourth and scored the tiebreaking run on a single by CF Austin Jackson. Romine’s sacrifice bunt after two inning-opening walks triggered a six-run inning that broke the game open.

1B Miguel Cabrera is headed for a day off, but it won’t be until DH Victor Martinez returns to the lineup. “I was going to give him (Wednesday) off,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “But not with Victor (Martinez) out. He needs a day off.” Previously, Cabrera has been utilized as Detroit’s DH, keeping him off his feet for the most part, rather than have his bat on the bench. “Sometimes you need a day where you don’t have to think about anything,” Ausmus said. Cabrera had a key two-run double in Detroit’s six-run sixth inning Wednesday.

DH Torii Hunter might be more comfortable as the second hitter in the batting order but manager Brad Ausmus may have to put his veteran bat lower in the order. Hunter hit fifth Wednesday and probably drops to sixth when 1B Miguel Cabrera, DH Victor Martinez and OF J.D. Martinez are third, fourth and fifth. “He’s as professional as it comes,” Ausmus said. “I talked with him about batting down there and he’s fine.” Hunter had three RBI singles in Detroit’s 9-3 win over Oakland.

DH Victor Martinez missed his third straight start Wednesday to give him an extra day to heal his sore side. “If you ask him, he’s ready to play,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “But this will give him another day to make sure he’s healthy.” Ausmus is concerned the injury could linger unless it’s taken care of now. He is likely to play on Thursday against Tampa Bay.

RHP Justin Verlander turned in his third good start in a row and won for the first time since May 30. Verlander was 0-3 with a 6.82 ERA in five June starts. Verlander allowed nine hits in six innings, but seven were in the first three, and he didn’t walk anybody. Getting out of a jam in the sixth, runners on first and third with nobody out, without a run scoring was a turning point as the Tigers responded with six runs in the bottom of the sixth. “He was throwing 97 (mph) in that inning,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He continues to have the ability to ratchet it up when the game’s on the line. He cruises at 90-92 and then when the critical point in the game comes up he’s able to turn it up a notch.”

RHP Rick Porcello is getting an All-Star plug from manager Brad Ausmus after his second straight shutout Tuesday night. Porcello is 11-4 with a 3.12 ERA and a scoreless-innings string that has reached 25 1/3. “I think he’s an All-Star,” Ausmus said. “But it’s a difficult (selection) process for a manager (and the league). He could get voted in by the players. It’s a difficult process. I‘m sure there are a dozen candidates.”

CF Austin Jackson has been restored to the leadoff spot in the batting order but how long that lasts has yet to be determined. Manager Brad Ausmus wants to get Jackson going again after a two-month slump. “The idea of putting back in the leadoff spot, at least for a few games, is to get him back in a spot where he’s comfortable and see if we can’t get him going,” Ausmus said. Jackson was 0-for-9 in his first two games back as the leadoff man but had three hits and scored twice Wednesday.