LF J.D. Martinez was back in the lineup again Thursday. He would have batted fourth had DH Victor Martinez not returned to action for the first time in four days. As it was, J.D. Martinez hit fifth and played left field. He had two singles and two RBI as he continues to be productive batting in the heart of the order.

LHP Ian Krol will join Class A West Michigan on Friday in Fort Wayne for what is scheduled to be a brief rehab stint. Krol, out since June 21 with left shoulder inflammation, could be activated on June 8. He will pitch an inning Friday night, play catch Saturday, then work another inning Sunday before returning to Detroit. “I threw Wednesday and it was my best bullpen yet,” Krol said, “in terms of location, arm strength and offspeed pitches.”

DH Victor Martinez did some pre-game bike work Thursday, took batting practice and was inserted into Detroit’s starting lineup for the first time since Sunday. Martinez has been nursing a sore side. “Over the course of a season,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “if Victor Martinez can play, I want him in the lineup.” Martinez hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat back in the lineup, later adding a single. “I felt a lot better than I had the last two days,” Martinez said. “I was just going out there trying to be a tough out.”

LF Rajai Davis was squeezed out of Detroit’s starting lineup Thursday when DH Victor Martinez returned for the first time since Sunday. Manager Brad Ausmus said he would have played Davis in left and put LF J.D. Martinez in cleanup as the designated hitter had Victor Martinez not been able to go.

2B Ian Kinsler has been a big factor in Detroit’s recent surge, hitting either at leadoff or in the second spot in the batting order. “We seem to be turning our lineup over better right now,” Kinsler said Thursday after hitting his 11th home run of the season, with a man on in the first.

RHP Max Scherzer retired the last 13 batters he faced and 23 of his last 24 Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night. “I was able to stay in counts favorable to me,” said Scherzer, now 10-3. He thought about asking for a shot at a complete game but that was decided for him by manager Brad Ausmus. “I wanted to,” he said. “I knew I had an extra day of rest coming up. But when you look at the context of the game, he (manager Brad Ausmus) made the right decision. There was no reason to put added stress on my arm.”

CF Austin Jackson singled each of his first two times at bat Thursday and it seems manager Brad Ausmus might keep him there for a while. Ausmus sympathized with his center fielder during his two-month slump. “He expects better out of himself,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He takes pride in what he does.” Jackson singled and scored on 2B Ian Kinsler’s home run in the first.