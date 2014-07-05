LHP Drew Smyly was spotty Friday night in taking his eighth loss in 12 decisions. “He was good early and lost the strike zone there in the end,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He threw some good fastballs early, the velocity was back up and I think he felt healthier than in his last start. He did look like he was starting to get tired at the end.” “I couldn’t really got the third out of an inning. Two of the first three runs came with two out. I thought I pitched good. I just gave up a couple of two-out runs.” He hit Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria with the first pitch of the sixth but responded, “No,” with a terse smile when asked if it was intentional.

LF J.D. Martinez got two more hits plus a walk Friday to make it more and more likely he’ll be Detroit’s No. 5 hitter in the batting order for the foreseeable future. Martinez is now hitting .364 over his last 34 games. His day off has vanished, especially now that DH Victor Martinez will be out a couple more games with a sore right side. J.D. will likely move back to cleanup and DH. His day off will come with the rest of the club’s -- Monday, when there is no Detroit game.

SS Eugenio Suarez struck out three straight times Friday night, exceeded only by the four straight whiffs racked up by CF Austin Jackson. “He gets into modes where he over-swings,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I don’t even know if he realizes it. I know Wally (hitting coach Joyner) has talked to him about it and we talked to him about it in Arlington about getting a little bit long, getting a little bit big and I don’t think he’s consciously trying to get long and big but it looks sometimes like he’s trying to hit the ball over the wall rather than stay short and just hit line drives. Young players and veteran players alike have to be reminded of that sometimes.”

RF Torii Hunter went hitless Friday but he did get two runs across the plate.. Hunter drove in a run with an RBI groundout to short in the fourth and hit into a double play with the bases loaded and nobody out in the sixth. That scored a run, although he did not earn an RBI. Hunter had five hits in his previous two games.

3B Don Kelly made his first start Friday since June 20 at Cleveland. He had played in portions of five games since then. “Since J.D. Martinez (began playing regularly) we’ve had four outfielders vying for (playing) time,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “it’s certainly harder to get him playing time in the outfield. He’s at third base (Friday).” Kelly had a single in three at-bats Friday.

DH Victor Martinez is likely out of action until the first game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday after aggravating his sore right side with a single in the sixth inning Friday. “I tried to make that last at-bat, but I couldn‘t,” he said. “The way I feel now I don’t think I’ll be able to play until (at least Sunday). More like Tuesday, and we’ll have to wait and see then.” Martinez was hit by a pitch below the right knee in the fourth but said that was not an issue.