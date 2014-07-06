SS Andrew Romine got the start Saturday to give SS Eugenio Suarez a game of rest. And also, maybe, because Suarez fanned three times the night before. Romine tends to start against some tough right-handers but manager Brad Ausmus also likes to sit him when his swing gets a little long and it appears he’s trying to hit the ball farther than he should.

C Bryan Holaday is probable to start Sunday, with LHP David Price pitching for Tampa Bay. Manager Brad Ausmus tends to rest C Alex Avila when day games follow night games or when a real tough lefty such as Price is on the mound for the opposition. Holaday caught Detroit’s starting nominee, RHP Rick Porcello, in his most recent outing -- a shutout. Avila caught the game before that, also a shutout.

LHP Patrick McCoy suffered a right hamstring strain Saturday covering first on a two-out infield single by Tampa Bay SS Ben Zobrist. McCoy was a tad late getting to the first and had to slow up to take the throw from 1B Miguel Cabrera. McCoy threw one test pitch, then limped off the field. “He said he felt it on the second step towards first base,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “But as you saw he tried to throw a pitch and felt it when he threw the warm-up pitch. We’ll have to figure out what we’re going to do in terms of what his status will be. I haven’t talked to Dave (GM Dombrowski) about it yet but we’ll make that decision.”

1B Miguel Cabrera needs a day off, in manager Brad Ausmus’ opinion, but it’s going to be tough to do with DH Victor Martinez being sidelined again with a sore right side. “Starting players in general need days off here and there,” Ausmus said. “Like I’ve said, it’s not like they can’t go out there and stand at their position. There are days where their legs are heavy, but they just need a mental break sometimes. The baseball season is truly a grind, mentally, more than anything else. I firmly believe that Miggy needs a day off, he needs a day where he can sit in the dugout and watch his teammates play and cheer them on.”

DH Victor Martinez may be held out of Detroit’s lineup as long as necessary to heal his sore right side after a second incidence of the injury, manager Brad Ausmus said Saturday. “Long-term, we don’t want issues,” Ausmus said. “Players get hurt.” Martinez missed three games with the injury, came back and played two but aggravated the injury while singling in the sixth inning Friday night. “If push comes to shove,” Ausmus said, “we could probably keep him down all the way through the All-Star Game.” OF J.D. Martinez will fill the cleanup spot while Victor Martinez is out of action.

RHP Anibal Sanchez faced just two over the minimum for 4 1/3 innings but things fell off the bridge following Tampa Bay 2B Logan Forsythe’s third home run of the season. Sanchez retired just three of the next 10 he faced, including one double play. “Early in the game I thought it was going to be a good game for him,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He looked sharp. His pitch count was down. It seemed to turn on the (catcher Ryan) Hanigan at-bat. Hanigan fouled off a bunch of pitches and then it didn’t seem as if he was quite as sharp as he had been earlier in the game.”

LHP Phil Coke gave up a two-run triple on his second relief pitch of the sixth inning Saturday but didn’t allow a run of his own in 1 1/3 innings. Coke continues to show a mid-90s fastball and a good breaking ball but it’s his improved control that has stood out. “He’s pitched a lot better, really, since the first month,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’ve counted on him more heavily in tighter situations and higher pressure situations. He got the save in Cleveland, pitched in a big situation in Houston. As he’s performed better and when he’s come into big situations, he carries the confidence of the last few months and it helps him be effective on the mound.”