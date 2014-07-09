OF Andy Dirks began a 20-day rehab assignment in Class-A Lakeland on Tuesday. He was 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Dirks, who was expected to platoon in left field with Rajai Davis this season, has been sidelined since undergoing back surgery in March. Dirks will do a portion of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo before returning to the majors.

OF J.D. Martinez continued his torrid stretch with three more hits Tuesday, including a triple. Martinez, who scored two runs while filling in for injured Victor Martinez as the designated hitter, raised his average to .331. He is batting .366 since June 1 with 17 runs scored, 10 homers and 27 RBIs in 29 games.

1B Miguel Cabrera had three hits, including his first triple of the season, against the Dodgers on Tuesday. Cabrera, who had gone hitless in his last 10 at-bats, scored two runs and knocked in two more. He was replaced by Don Kelly at first base in the final inning with the Tigers leading by nine.

DH Victor Martinez missed his third consecutive game with side soreness. Martinez, the American League’s third-leading hitter at .328, could return before the All-Star break. Manager Brad Ausmus said there are no plans to place Martinez, who was selected to the American League All-Star team, on the disabled list.

RHP Justin Verlander overcame a rough first inning to record his eighth win Tuesday. Verlander allowed five runs, including a two-run homer to Juan Uribe, before settling down and retiring the next 13 batters. He lasted six innings and gave up only one more hit. Verlander will pitch the last game before the All-Star break on Sunday in Kansas City.

RHP Max Scherzer makes his final pre-All-Star break start when he faces the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday afternoon. He has recovered nicely from his June 17 debacle against Kansas City, when he allowed 10 earned runs in four-plus innings. Scherzer has only given up four earned runs combined in his last three starts while striking out 28. That helped him earn another trip to this year’s All-Star game. Scherzer has made eight career appearances against the Dodgers, posting a 1-3 record and 3.89 ERA.

RHP Joel Hanrahan threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday, according to team trainer Kevin Rand. Hanrahan, who is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. There is no timetable for Hanrahan’s return but the club is hopeful of activating him for the stretch run to fortify the bullpen.