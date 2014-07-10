1B Miguel Cabrera was out of the lineup for the first time this season Wednesday. Manager Brad Ausmus had been searching for the right time to give Cabrera a break and chose a day game after a night game. Cabrera, who is hitting .312 with 14 homers and 70 RBIs, will return to the lineup Thursday when the team begins a four-game series at Kansas City.

INF/OF Don Kelly got a start at first base on Wednesday for the first time this season and made the most of it, collecting two hits and driving in a run. Kelly, who raised his average to .250, was also issued just the second intentional walk of his career. He has started 21 games at six different positions but has been used sparingly in recent weeks because of a logjam of outfielders. It was his first multi-hit game since May 29.

DH Victor Martinez did not play for the fourth straight game because of side soreness. He felt improvement on Wednesday with the injury, but his status for both the weekend series in Kansas City and the All-Star game is in question. Martinez is hitting .328 with 21 home runs and 55 RBIs while protecting Miguel Cabrera in the lineup.

RHP Joe Nathan recorded his first save since June 28 on Wednesday. Nathan, who now has 18 saves, pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts. He has thrown three scoreless innings in July after allowing a run in each of his last three appearances in June.

RHP Max Scherzer notched his 11th victory Wednesday, allowing only one run on four hits while striking out seven in seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has only given up five earned runs combined in his last four starts while striking out 35. Scherzer got out of a first-inning jam, then relied on his slider to keep the Dodgers off balance. “I didn’t have my best stuff early,” he said. “I didn’t throw my slider in the first inning, it wasn’t quite there yet. But I made adjustments after the first inning and that pitch was huge for me today. They’re a very heavy right-handed lineup and I was able to use my slider the rest of the game.”

CF Austin Jackson had two extra-base hits and scored twice in Detroit’s 4-1 victory Wednesday. Jackson was batting .219 during the nine-game homestand prior to the outburst. He batted leadoff, the spot that he normally occupied prior to this season. “It’s just making sure I‘m focusing on doing my job and that’s getting on,” he said.