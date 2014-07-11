FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
#Echo Trending HP
July 12, 2014

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Drew Smyly improved to 2-0 with a 2.24 ERA in eight career appearances at Kauffman Stadium. He came into the game having given up only two runs in 17 2/3 innings in Kansas City.

OF J.D. Martinez extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a 2-for-3 night. He was on base four times (a walk and a hit-by-pitch), and he’s hitting .429 (15-for-35) in the streak.

1B Miguel Cabrera had another big night against the Royals. He went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. He is now 144-for-443 (.325) all-time against Kansas City.

OF Torii Hunter went 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs, improving his batting average to .400 (16-for-40) in his last 10 games.

2B Ian Kinsler is now hitting .361 (13-for-36) all-time against Kansas City starter Jeremy Guthrie. He went 1-for-3 Thursday against Guthrie, plus he recorded his 10th career RBI with a sacrifice fly.

