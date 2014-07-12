1B Miguel Cabrera had a sacrifice fly in the third inning for his 54th RBI in 61 career games at Kauffman Stadium. Cabrera stands third among active visiting players in RBIs (Paul Konerko, 78; Torii Hunter, 72).

DH Victor Martinez was held out of the lineup for the sixth straight game with irritation in his sore back. He left the game against Tampa Bay July 4. There was no update of his condition prior to Friday’s game, but manager Brad Ausmus said prior to the series that the Tigers would not rush Martinez’ return. “We’re definitely being cautious,” Ausmus said. “We haven’t decided if we’re going to shut him down until the (All Star) break.” He was replaced on the All Star roster by teammate Ian Kinsler.

RHP Joe Nathan survived a shaky ninth to pick up his 19th save in 24 chances. It was his 43rd career save against Kansas City, the most against any team.

RHP Anibal Sanchez improved to 3-0 with a 2.18 ERA (eight earned runs in 33 1/3 innings) on the road this season. He threw seven innings, giving up one run on eight hits, with three strikeouts and no walks. “I tried to go right after them with strikes,” he said. “They’re pretty good. I didn’t want to allow any rallies. So I threw a lot of breaking balls early in the count and they were swinging at them.”

RHP Joba Chamberlain gave up two hits but held the Royals scoreless in the eighth inning, earning his league-leading 17th hold. He was aided by a batter interference call on Lorenzo Cain. With no outs and Nori Aoki on first base, Cain fell across home plate after a swing. Aoki was trying to steal, but catcher Bryan Holaday’s throw went into center field and Aoki went to third. But home plate umpire Chad Fairchild called Cain out and sent Aoki back to first. “I didn’t see it,” Chamberlain said. “I bent down to get out of the way of the throw. But it looked like Chad called it quick. You’ve got to catch breaks sometimes. Sometimes they go your way and sometimes they don‘t.”