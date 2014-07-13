C Alex Avila was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. He stroked an RBI single off James Shields after taking a pitch just inside on a 2-2 count. “Over the last few years I’ve had some good battles with Shields,” he said. “He’s got a million different pitches on both sides of the plate he can get you out with. You really have to be on your game. I believe the pitch I hit was a change-up, the only one I saw all day.”

RF J.D. Martinez shook off an 0-for-4 night with four strikeouts Friday night to go 3-for-4 with a home run on Saturday. He’s now reached base in 28 of his last 30 games.

DH Torii Hunter tripled in the fourth inning, and he went 2-for-4. It was his first triple of the season. He’s now hitting .452 (19-for-42) with three home runs and 13 RBI in his last 10 games.

RHP Rick Porcello is now tied with the Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka for the most wins (12) in the American League. Porcello (12-5) threw seven innings Saturday, giving up one run on six hits. Not on the American League All Star Game roster, he’s planning on spending his break fishing with his father and brothers. “That’s not my decision,” Porcello said of not being selected for the American League roster. “I just go out and pitch and let everybody else take care of that.”

CF Austin Jackson was 2-for-5, making him 6-for-15 in the series. He’s had eight hits over his last four games and he’s hitting .349 in his last 10 games.