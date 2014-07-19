LF Andy Dirks had an apparent minor setback that sidetracked his rehab assignment. Dirks, who underwent back surgery in March, had his rehab assignment halted on Wednesday after six games at Single A Lakeland because of muscle soreness in the surgically repaired area, according to trainer Kevin Rand. Dirks is undergoing treatment and could resume his rehab assignment, which was supposed to last 20 games, in approximately a week.

RHP Drew VerHagen will make his major league debut in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader. VerHagen had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo for the spot start but will return to the minors after the game. The 6-foot-6 VerHagen had a 6-7 record with a 3.67 ERA in 19 starts with the Mud Hens. He allowed just nine earned runs in his last five starts. “I started off a little slow,” he said. “About a month into the season, I turned it around and the last few starts, I’ve felt really good.”

1B Miguel Cabrera had two hits and stole his first base of the season in Friday’s 9-3 loss to Cleveland. Cabrera told a USA Today reporter earlier in the week that he’s still not close to 100 percent following offseason sports hernia surgery. “There are times when I feel good, but there are always muscles that are tightening, muscles that are not functioning properly,” he said. Manager Brad Ausmus isn’t alarmed by Cabrera’s comments. “It’s not like he’s unable to play but with major surgery, it takes time for the body to work the way it did pre-injury,” Ausmus said.

RF Torii Hunter had an RBI double on his 39th birthday on Friday. Hunter also stole third and scored on a throwing error. Hunter has scored eight runs, collected seven extra-base hits and driven in 14 runs over the last 12 games while raising his average to .271.

RHP Anibal Sanchez took the loss on Friday after pitching six scoreless innings. Sanchez left balls up in the zone while allowing three singles and a walk at the start of the seventh, which eventually turned into a seven-run outburst for Cleveland. He struck out seven, the most he’s had since he struck out seven against Boston on June 8.

RHP Max Scherzer starts the second game of a doubleheader against Cleveland on Saturday night. Scherzer, who pitched a scoreless inning in Tuesday’s All-Star game, notched his 11th victory in his last start prior to the break by holding the Los Angeles Dodgers to one run in seven innings on July 9. He is 9-4 with a 4.57 ERA in 17 career starts against the Indians, including two starts this season in which he gave eight earned runs in 13 innings.