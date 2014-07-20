LHP Drew Smyly makes his first start since July 10 when he faces Cleveland in the finale of a four-game series on Sunday. Smyly, who is 1-1 with a 5.16 ERA in 12 career outings against the Indians, won his last start while giving up four earned runs in 6 2/3 innings to Kansas City. He has allowed at least four earned runs in each of his last three starts.

RHP Corey Knebel got a second chance to make an impression at the major-league level when he was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. Knebel pitched 1 2/3 innings in Saturday‘s opener and allowed two runs, one earned, while striking out three. The hard-throwing Knebel made six appearances in May and June with the Tigers and had a 6.75 ERA. Knebel was 1-1 with a 1.96 ERA in 14 relief outings with the Mud Hens.

RHP Chad Smith was optioned to Triple A Toledo on Saturday. Smith allowed two runs on three hits and required 37 pitches to get through the ninth inning of Friday’s 9-3 loss to Cleveland. Smith wasn’t effective enough to hold a roster spot as the Tigers continue to look for ways to shore up their shaky bullpen. He had a 5.40 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP in 10 appearances after being called up in late June.

RHP Drew VerHagen had his major-league debut spoiled when he allowed three runs in the fifth inning of Saturday’s opener and took the loss. VerHagen gave up just one hit in the first four innings while striking out four. He was only needed for a spot start and was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after the doubleheader. “It was a solid effort for his first start in the major leagues,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He kept us in the game and gave us a shot to win.”

RHP Joe Nathan had another alarming performance in Saturday’s nightcap, allowing a three-run double to Cleveland’s Carlos Santana and taking the loss. Nathan’s ERA rose to 6.23 but manager Brad Ausmus reiterated that he has no plans to replace his closer. “There’s still got to be a chain (of command) to get to the closer, and Joe’s done it for years,” he said. “I‘m sounding like a broken record, because I said it earlier. Wasn’t a good outing tonight, but he’s our closer.”

RHP Max Scherzer labored through 5 2/3 innings while getting a no-decision Saturday night in the second game of a doubleheader against Cleveland. Scherzer was nearly scratched after suffering neck spasms while warming up. He threw 117 pitches and walked four, but the only runs he allowed were solo shots by ninth-place hitter Chris Dickerson. “I wanted to go,” he said. “I don’t make excuses about my ailments. I go out there and give you everything I’ve got.”

RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19.

CF Austin Jackson had four hits and drove in three runs during the doubleheader. He’s batting .400 with six extra-base hits over the last eight games, getting hot after he was elevated to the leadoff spot he held most of his career. Jackson is now batting .260 after struggling to get on base most of the season.