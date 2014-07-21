LHP Drew Smyly notched his sixth victory and second straight win by holding Cleveland to one run on four hits in seven innings on Sunday. The seven innings matched his career high. He also struck out six batters and Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Smyly’s sharp breaking ball kept his team off-balance. “He was flipping that breaking ball over at will,” he said. “It had a lot of depth to it. He could change speeds and then early on, he located his fastball away really well. Then, because of that breaking ball, he threw some fastballs that caught some of the plate but we just weren’t ready to hit it.”

RHP Drew VerHagen was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, a day after being recalled to make a start. He gave up three earned runs while walking three and striking out four in five innings, taking a loss.

1B Miguel Cabrera will start “a game or two” at third base during the team’s three-game road trip to Arizona, according to manager Brad Ausmus. That will allow DH Victor Martinez to get in the lineup at a National League park at first base. Cabrera made two starts at his former position in April. He served as the designated hitter in Sunday’s 5-1 win over Cleveland but went hitless with two strikeouts.

RF Torii Hunter hit his 13th homer of the season on a hanging curveball from Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin on Sunday. Hunter’s two-run shot in the fourth gave Detroit a four-run advantage in the 5-1 victory. He is batting .393 with 11 runs scored, four home runs and 16 RBIs in his last 14 games, quieting critics who said the 39-year-old Hunter had lost his bat speed.

RHP Justin Verlander makes his first start since the All-Star break when he faces Arizona on Monday night. Verlander had a forgettable first half in which he led the majors in runs allowed (78) and earned runs allowed (70). He gave up four runs in 61/3 innings against Kansas City while taking the loss in his last start on July 13. Verlander was held out of the weekend series against Cleveland because the Indians are stocked with left-handed hitters. In his only previous start against the Diamondbacks, he pitched eight scoreless innings and struck out 14 on June 25, 2011.

CF Austin Jackson had another productive day at the plate Sunday with two hits, a walk, a run scored and a stolen base. He’s hitting .377 with 11 runs scored in his last 15 games. Jackson, who is now batting .264, has solidified the leadoff spot after manager Brad Ausmus used second baseman Ian Kinsler and left fielder Rajai Davis there during the first half of the season.