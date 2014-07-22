INF Miguel Cabrera was 2-for-4 with possibly the longest single in Chase Field history while making his third start of the season at third base Monday because the Tigers were without a DH in the first game of an interleague series in Arizona. Cabrera’s tie-breaking single in the eighth inning, which gave the Tigers a 4-3 lead, struck the protruding porch in center field just under the yellow line that indicates a home run, about 425 feet from home plate, and bounced back to center fielder David Peralta, who threw out Cabrera attempting to take second.

1B Victor Martinez was 1-for-3 with a walk in four plate appearances in his 18th start of the season at first base, moving there because the DH is not an option in interleague game at Arizona. Manager Brad Ausmus said he did not want to use Martinez as a catcher, the position he played in his first few seasons in the major leagues, because of recent soreness in his side.

RHP Joe Nathan pitched around a two-out single to pinch-hitter Cody Ross in the ninth inning to save a 4-3 victory, his 20th save in 25 chances this season. Detroit has not played in Arizona since 2008, so there was a large contingent of Tigers’ fans among the announced 25,907 at Chase Field. “It felt like more of a home game, except I didn’t have as many boos,” said Nathan, who has a 5.89 ERA in his first season as the Tigers’ closer.

RHP Justin Verlander won for the third time in nine starts after an unusual pregame tweak, unusual in that it happened about 10 minutes before he went out to stretch. He noticed a slight deviation in his arm action in a video review and carried the change into the bullpen and the game, giving up three runs and six hits in 6 2-3 innings while striking out five in his 13th straight interleague victory. “I could tell right from jump street I was able to throw the way I want,” Verlander said. “Really the first time all year that I felt I’ve been able to locate my fastball as well as I would like to. Sometimes you migrate into bad habits and don’t even know it.”