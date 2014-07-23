LHP Pat McCoy allowed one run in one inning Tuesday during his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Toledo. McCoy landed on the disabled list July 6 due to a right hamstring strain.

1B/3B Miguel Cabrera had two singles and an RBI Tuesday and has 364 multiple-hit games since joining the Tigers in 2008, tying SS Dick McAuliffe for 13th in franchise history. Cabrera has been with the Tigers for 6 1-2 years. McAuliffe was with them for 14.

RF Torii Hunter had a two-run single and a walk in four plate appearances Tuesday and is hitting .381 with four doubles, one triple five home runs and 20 RBIs in his last 15 games. His single gave the Tigers a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning. “Torii got the big hit but we weren’t able to hold it,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. Hunter has seven multiple-RBI games in that stretch.

RHP Rick Porcello used only 77 pitches (55 strikes) to get through seven innings Tuesday, but he left the game for a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded in the top in the eighth inning as Detroit manager Brad Ausmus tried to build on a 4-3 lead. ”Ricky did an excellent job,“ Ausmus said. ”He probably good have gone deeper but it is a National League game. Porcello gave up three runs on five hits and did not walk a batter. “I was getting ahead for the most part,” Porcello said.

RHP Joba Chamberlain, who did not pitch Tuesday, has not allowed a run in 26 of his last 28 appearances dating to May 14 and has as 1.38 ERA in that span. He has an American League-high 20 “holds,” a statistic that is figured exactly the way saves are for closers.

CF Austin Jackson had two singles and scored twice in five plate appearances Tuesday to continue a recent hot streak. Since July 2, Jackson is hitting .380 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBIs. He has reached safely in 16 of 17 games in that stretch. He has five straight multiple-hit games.