LHP Drew Smyly’s 11 strikeouts Friday against the Angels were the most by a Tigers lefty since David Wells struck out 11 Angels on June 4, 1993. It was a career high for Smyly, who matched his season high of seven by the end of the third inning.

DH Victor Martinez has the lowest strikeout rate in the American League, with one strikeout per 12.6 plate appearances. He has struck out more than once in a game only three times in 90 games.

RHP Justin Verlander gave up three runs on six hits and three walks in seven innings Saturday in a loss to the Angels. Verlander, who had won three of his previous four starts, fell to 9-9.

RHP Rick Porcello will start Sunday’s game against the Angels. Porcello is coming off a no-decision in his last start, one of only two no-decisions all season. He is 4-4 with a 7.39 ERA in 10 career starts vs. Los Angeles.