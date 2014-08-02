RF Torii Hunter is likely to remain in the fifth spot in manager Brad Ausmus’ batting order as OFs Rajai Davis and Ezequiel Carrera replace the traded CF Austin Jackson. Hunter has 62 RBIs and drove in 23 during July, hitting fifth and sometimes sixth most of the month. “He’ll probably stay where he is,” Ausmus said. “I always say, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t break it,’ ” Hunter said.

DH Victor Martinez had a key RBI single for Detroit on Friday night. Martinez has been getting back into form after missing nearly two weeks of play before the All-Star game due to a sore side. He got two straight fastballs near the heart of the plate Friday night and smoked the second for an RBI single in the seventh, giving the Tigers a two-run lead.

RHP Justin Verlander limited the damage in the only inning in which he allowed runs Friday night to reach 10 victories for the ninth season in a row. “He looked like the Verlander of old to me,” Tigers right fielder Torii Hunter said. “He had that attitude on the mound, that presence that the mound is mine.” Verlander was spotting his fastball where he wanted to and bumped it up to 95-96 mph when he needed to. He worked eight innings, allowing two runs on eight hits without a walk.

CF Rajai Davis inherited CF Austin Jackson’s post in center field and the batting order Friday night. He feels he gets better reads on fly balls in center than in the corner spots. Manager Brad Ausmus said it won’t be a strict platoon situation with Davis and newly brought up CF Ezequiel Carrera. “Raj hits some right-handed pitchers pretty well,” Ausmus said. “I don’t want to get pinned down on a platoon situation.” Davis is likely to lead off when he plays. Davis made five putouts in the first four innings Friday night and was the key to Detroit’s offense. He drove in two runs with a single and scored the Tigers’ other two runs in a 4-2 victory over Colorado.

2B Ian Kinsler had two more hits Friday night, giving him 39 games with two or more. Kinsler had been batting second CF Austin Jackson but the trade of Jackson could mean a change for Kinsler. Manager Brad Ausmus said Kinsler might lead off when CF Ezequiel Carrera plays. He can expect to bat second when CF Rajai Davis plays and leads off.

CF Ezequiel Carrera reported to Detroit on Friday night with a chance to force his way into playing time the way OF J.D. Martinez did when he was brought up from Triple-A Toledo. “He’s a very good defensive outfielder who can run,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He can go from first to third and he can bunt. He’s kind of an action player. He makes things happen.” Ausmus said there was no set plan to platoon the left-handed hitting former Cleveland Indian with right-handed hitting OF Rajai Davis. Carrera will probably hit second behind 2B Ian Kinsler when he is in the lineup. “I don’t know exactly how he’s going to be used,” Ausmus said. Carrera entered the game for the ninth inning to take over center field from starter CF Rajai Davis, who shifted to left.