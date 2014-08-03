C Alex Avila had two RBIs and three hits Saturday night. “Alex helped me by calling a good game,” said RHP Rick Porcello, who picked up his 13th win. Avila’s first hit was an RBI single in the second that was pulled off the first baseman’s glove and went into right field. His second hit was a bloop double to left that drove in a run, and his third was a solid line smash to left-center for a double. “Wally (hitting coach Joyner) and I have been working our tails off, trying to get me back to where I used to be (hitting the ball to left and left-center).”

OF Andy Dirks has restarted his injury rehab assignment. Dirks was assigned to Class A West Michigan and went 1-for-3 Friday night. Dirks had back surgery at the end of spring training and saw an initial rehab try fizzle out with sore back muscles. Because he was out nearly a week Detroit was able to restart his assignment at a full 20 days.

1B Miguel Cabrera hit a mammoth home run Saturday night, a shot estimated at 445 feet that glanced off the second wall in center field. Cabrera’s 17th home run came on a 1-0 changeup from LHP Tyler Matzek in the third inning. He also hit into two double plays, although the first produced a run because it came with runners on first and third and nobody out in the first inning.

DH Victor Martinez hit his first home run since July 3 Saturday night, a three-run blow in the fifth that gave Detroit an 8-2 lead. It was the first home run for Martinez in 18 games. He missed nearly two weeks in July with a sore side.

CF Rajai Davis was excited, as expected, when manager Brad Ausmus told him he’s getting an opportunity for plenty of playing time in center field with the trade of CF Austin Jackson. “There’s nothing I’ve ever told Raj he didn’t seem excited about,” Ausmus said. “If I told him he was eating rotten food, he’d be excited.” Davis had three hits Saturday night, including an RBI single.

RHP Rick Porcello reached double digits in strikeouts for the third time in his career Saturday night, picking up his 13th victory in Detroit’s 11-5 win over Colorado. “It was vintage Porcello,” C Alex Avila said. “Good sinker, curve, changeup and cutter. He was getting ahead of hitters.” In the fourth inning, Porcello was able to strike out two hitters with a man on third and one out, preserving a 3-2 Detroit lead. He lasted eight innings, walking two and giving up five hits. Porcello said he wasn’t concerned with his win total. “I got the Yankees on Thursday,” he said. “That’s all I‘m thinking about.”

LHP David Price reported to the Tigers on Saturday and threw a light bullpen session before hosting a press conference and meeting his new teammates. “These guys are throwing the ball well,” Price said of his new rotation mates. “I just want to fit in.” Price, obtained in a July 31 deadline deal from Tampa Bay, will make his first start for Detroit on Tuesday in New York against the Yankees. “I want to watch what they do between starts,” Price said of the Tigers’ rotation.