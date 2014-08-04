C Alex Avila took care of the shift Sunday with a pair of hits to the opposite field Saturday night. Colorado played Avila pretty much straight up -- with just a slight shading of the infield and center fielder to the pull side of the field after putting the shift on against him previously in the series. Avila pulled an inside pitch to second his first time up, went the other way (flyout to left) his second plate appearance and struck out in his third at-bat. He is working on getting back to using left and left-center when pitchers don’t get too far inside on him.

1B Miguel Cabrera isn’t showing the same power stroke he has in past seasons despite hitting a monster home run Saturday night. However that hasn’t affected his ability to get runners across the plate. Cabrera came up Sunday with two on and two outs in the fourth inning and lined a single up the middle that broke a scoreless tie. He got his second infield hit of the week, too, a rocket that glanced off the glove and wrist of Colorado LHP Jorge De La Rosa toward the first base line in the fifth. De La Rosa couldn’t pick it up, missing twice, as Cabrera rumbled safely across the bag at first for a single.

DH Victor Martinez went 17 games without hitting a home run, but Sunday, he blasted his second three-run shot in as many games. Martinez hit a three-run home run to cap a four-run third in Detroit’s 4-0 win over the Colorado Rockies. “He never loses his focus or his concentration,” manager Brad Ausmus said of his DH. “He never takes a second off when he’s standing in the batter’s box. He seems to look the way he looked the first three months of the season.” Martinez said, “I was on a pace to hit, what, 100 home runs? You just need to stay focused when you hit the ball. Keep working on it. Keep working on it.”

CF Rajai Davis might not let go of his hold on center field with CF Austin Jackson having been traded away. Davis is hitting right-handers better than he has in the past, and he collected two more hits Sunday to give him a .382 batting average over his last 27 games. The Tigers brought up CF Ezequiel Carrera to give them a left-handed bat they could play in center against tough right-handers, but Carrera hasn’t started yet because Detroit faced three lefties in the series with Colorado.

RHP Anibal Sanchez struck out 12 batters Sunday in seven two-hit innings of a 4-0 Detroit victory over Colorado. “I used my fastball a lot,” Sanchez said. “That was the key to the story. You have great command of your fastball, your other pitches can work.” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said, “He had command of all his pitches. And the balls he threw were (out of the strike zone) by design.” Sanchez had trouble getting past the middle innings in recent starts and said he needed “to show I can stay longer in a game. That was big for me.”

RHP Joakim Soria turned in a scoreless inning of relief Sunday for the Tigers. Soria struggled in his first three Detroit appearances but was stronger this time despite giving up a single that sneaked through the right side to the first batter he faced in the ninth. He flashed a strong curve in getting the next two outs on the breaking pitch. “I feel better,” he said. “Everything has settled down. I’ve got my place (to live), and there’s some order now.” Manager Brad Ausmus said Soria’s fastball is better than it looks. “His fastball plays up some from what you see on the radar gun,” Ausmus said. “It says 92 but it’s more like 94. That’s kind of what I saw this time.”